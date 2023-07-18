July 18, 2023

Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets had their first training session with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets had their first training session with Inter Miami

Cassandra Curtis July 18, 2023

This happened Tuesday The first course Lionel Messi And Sergio Busquets with Inter Miami Before making his debut in the League Cup. The Argentine star and Spanish midfielder was with the rest of their teammates at the Florida Blue Training Center, next to DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

To the historical footballers of Barcelona They have always been noticed together and Messi led the work group with elements such as Venezuelan Josef Martinez, Canadian Kamal Miller or Ecuadorian Leonardo Campana.. All of these were led by the new “ten” from Las Garzas, who looked very happy in his first training session in the USA under Gerardo “Tata” Martino.

Added to this, the amount of media that gathered at Inter Miami’s facilities was truly surprising, as strings from Argentina, Ecuador, Canada, the United States, Mexico and more could be seen. In addition, Major League Soccer had access to the Training Center, in order to provide exclusive photos for all fans.

David Beckham was present

The former England soccer player was in Fort Lauderdale today and was seen on the floor of the Florida Blue Training Center minutes before Inter Miami started training.. The owner of Las Garzas did not want to miss any detail from the first training session of Messi and Busquets in their new adventure in North American football, perhaps also reminiscing about their early days in the Los Angeles Galaxy.

