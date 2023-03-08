Lilibet Diana was baptized in a private ceremony away from her family

Lilibet Diana, the youngest daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, was baptized last Friday in a private ceremony that took place at her home in Montecito, California, and was not attended by the girl’s family.

According to “People” magazine, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reported that the Los Angeles-based couple had invited King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princes of Wales, William and Kate, but they did not attend the ceremony.

“I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was baptized on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles.Reverend John Taylor, a Sussex spokesperson told the American magazine.

A source also revealed to the magazine that the party was attended by about 30 guests, including Doria Raglan, the children’s maternal grandmother, and Tyler Perry, who was previously revealed to be Lillybet’s best man. The godmother has not been identified.

In recent months, the relationship between Harry and Megan with the British royal family has been strained, Especially after the autobiography of the youngest son of Charles III, which he published last January.

However, after becoming king, Charles III conferred the titles of Prince and Princess on Archie and Lilibet, Harry and Meghan’s children.