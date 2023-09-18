Lilia Cedillo inaugurates the National Congress of Physiological Sciences – ContraRéplicaPuebla

Drafting

he 66th National Congress of the Mexican Society of Physiological Scienceswill be held from From September 17 to 21 at BUAPIt is an opportunity for students of health and natural sciences to meet distinguished researchers in this field, to open new paths in science, as announced. University President Maria Lilia Cedillo Ramirez On the occasion of its opening at the University Cultural Complex.

“The best moment for a student is when he participates in conferences or presents his bachelor’s thesis, because when we hear constructive criticism from our academic colleagues, when we really know whether we like this and will devote ourselves to science. That is why it is very important that they are here and that they start from this stage to venture into scientific research.“.

The 66th National Congress of the Mexican Society of Physiological Sciences is organized by the Mexican Society of Physiological Sciences (smkfFor this edition, researchers were invited from physiology, the science that studies how living organisms perform their physical and chemical functions.

During the inauguration, Dr. spoke. María del Carmen Cortes SanchezAcademician at the Institute of Physiology of BUAP and Chairman of the SMCF Board of Directors, thanked the Rector Lilia Cedillo for her support for the implementation This conference seeks to encourage the participation of students from the country Thus contributing to their academic and scientific training.

For this edition it will be implemented Five major conferences and nine symposia, It highlights the posthumous recognition of Dr. Gabriela Morali de la Brena, who was a member of this association. In addition, The exhibition, which includes 300 free works, will be held in oral presentations And posters that will gather more than 500 participants.

also A book on physiology will be presented, It was edited by the University of Veracruzana and evaluated by members of this association.

As well as traditional The contests Science in minutes and knowledge in physiology, 21 teams from universities from all over the country were registered.

The historian delivered the opening statement of the conference Miguel Angel Quiñawhich he talked about Large typhus epidemics in Pueblain the period extending from the colony to the Mexican Revolution.