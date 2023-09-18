September 19, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Lilia Cedillo inaugurates the National Congress of Physiological Sciences – ContraRéplicaPuebla

Lilia Cedillo inaugurates the National Congress of Physiological Sciences – ContraRéplicaPuebla

Zera Pearson September 19, 2023 2 min read

Drafting

he 66th National Congress of the Mexican Society of Physiological Scienceswill be held from From September 17 to 21 at BUAPIt is an opportunity for students of health and natural sciences to meet distinguished researchers in this field, to open new paths in science, as announced. University President Maria Lilia Cedillo Ramirez On the occasion of its opening at the University Cultural Complex.

The best moment for a student is when he participates in conferences or presents his bachelor’s thesis, because when we hear constructive criticism from our academic colleagues, when we really know whether we like this and will devote ourselves to science. That is why it is very important that they are here and that they start from this stage to venture into scientific research.“.

The 66th National Congress of the Mexican Society of Physiological Sciences is organized by the Mexican Society of Physiological Sciences (smkfFor this edition, researchers were invited from physiology, the science that studies how living organisms perform their physical and chemical functions.

During the inauguration, Dr. spoke. María del Carmen Cortes SanchezAcademician at the Institute of Physiology of BUAP and Chairman of the SMCF Board of Directors, thanked the Rector Lilia Cedillo for her support for the implementation This conference seeks to encourage the participation of students from the country Thus contributing to their academic and scientific training.

For this edition it will be implemented Five major conferences and nine symposia, It highlights the posthumous recognition of Dr. Gabriela Morali de la Brena, who was a member of this association. In addition, The exhibition, which includes 300 free works, will be held in oral presentations And posters that will gather more than 500 participants.

See also  Financial education is the key to improving personal health and social well-being

also A book on physiology will be presented, It was edited by the University of Veracruzana and evaluated by members of this association.

As well as traditional The contests Science in minutes and knowledge in physiology, 21 teams from universities from all over the country were registered.

The historian delivered the opening statement of the conference Miguel Angel Quiñawhich he talked about Large typhus epidemics in Pueblain the period extending from the colony to the Mexican Revolution.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Marin told Manyueco that the university could apply medicine “with the guarantee…

September 19, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Political Science | The hallucinogenic political world opinion

September 19, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Jerez, the second most active city in the world in celebrating World Health Weekend

September 18, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

The oldest country in the world with one in 10 people aged 80 or over

September 19, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Why is the government accepting new DACA applications despite rulings against it?

September 19, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Bears raid a Krispy Kreme donut car at an Alaska military base Rest of the world

September 19, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Comedian Otto Ortiz seeks legal advice to sue a Cuban government company

September 19, 2023 Lane Skeldon