Let’s sterilize the bottle that we use to drink water – health and well-being

Reusable water bottles are the best choice to take care of the environment. But, as in all things, we must also keep it clean. Although water helps us stay hydrated, if our water bottle is not clean, we may be exposed to germs and bacteria.

Most of us forget to wash it regularly. ideal frequency? You should wash it every day if you use your water bottle regularly. But don’t worry: Follow these simple steps below and clean your water bottle in less than five minutes.

How to clean a water bottle inside

Using an ordinary sponge to clean the inside of a bottle is a complicated task; No matter how hard you try, it becomes impossible to get to the bottom. So, there are various tricks to solve this problem, which are very easy and fast.

1. Use a long brush

Today you can find bottle brushes in many stores that serve precisely this function. Although if you don’t want to spend the money and have some kind of brush or long brush around the house, use it to clean the bottom of the bottle with hot water and dish soap.

A good trick is to use a bottle cleaner: it’s a long brush that’s the perfect size for cleaning a water bottle, so cleaning it will be very efficient and simple. You can easily find it in the supermarket or in a specialized children’s store.

2. Try rice and soap

This trick is really easy if you don’t have a brush and want to use what you have at home. Make your own bottle cleaner with only 3 ingredients: you need some rice, a funnel and detergent. First, fill the bottle with a handful of rice. You can make use of the funnel to pour the rice into the bottle more easily.

Then fill the rest of the bottle with warm water and a spray of liquid soap. The one you use to clean the dishes works perfectly. Then cap the bottle and shake it vigorously. The rice acts as an exfoliator for the interior walls, while the soapy water works to clean the interior. Finally, rinse and clean the inside of the bottle as many times as necessary, until the grains of rice or soap residue are gone.

3. Use the vinegar again

You can also clean the inside of water bottles with white vinegar, which is one of the best cleaning aids. Vinegar is a natural disinfectant that is very effective in cleaning water bottles and ensuring that they are free of germs.

First, wash the bottle with soap and water, then fill it with hot water and two tablespoons of vinegar. Then let it soak overnight to kill most of the bacteria, and the next morning, rinse it well (until the vinegar smell is gone) and let it air dry. You will have a clean bottle ready to use again.

4. Use baking soda

Like vinegar, baking soda is one of our favorites for household cleaning tasks, so why not use it in your water bottle?

You just have to put two or three tablespoons of baking soda in the bottle and fill it with hot water. Put the cap back on the bottle, shake well to mix, and let it sit for a few hours. Then rinse with hot water.

5. Use the dishwasher

Yes, it sounds like a very simple trick, but a dishwasher is really effective at cleaning everything we can’t reach with a sponge. As long as your water bottle is dishwasher safe, this is probably the easiest way to clean it.

Simply place it in the dishwasher upside down (with the lid on the top rack) and run it on the hot water cycle. Germs will be gone in no time.

6. Bleach and cold water, infallible binary

If your water bottle has a particularly unpleasant odor because you neglected to clean it, bleach is the most effective disinfectant for the job. Also add a teaspoon to the bottle, fill it with cold water, mix by shaking the bottle, and leave it overnight. Then empty the contents in the morning. Finally, clean it again with soap and water and rinse it well. It will be like new!

7. Boil water to the metal

If your bottle is made of metal, you will only need to use boiling water. Fill the bottle with boiling water and let it steep overnight. In the morning, rinse the water bottle and wash it well with dish soap. Boiling water overnight will disinfect the inside of the bottle, and say goodbye to all that unwanted bacteria.

8. Some effervescent tablets

Although you might think that effervescent tablets can corrode the inside of some reusable water bottles, in most cases this is not true. If you want to be sure of this, you can buy effervescent tablets found in many stores, especially to clean the inside of these containers and so you don’t have to do it yourself.

9. Salt

The use of salt in cleaning is common, as it has countless attributes for use in homes (bleaching, disinfecting, absorbing odors…). To do this, fill the bottle with a centimeter of salt into a funnel and add warm water until a kind of paste is formed. Then close the bottle and shake it. Then empty the contents and rinse with clean lukewarm water.

10. The usual detergent

One of the easiest and simplest ways to clean a bottle that isn’t particularly dirty is to use detergent: a few drops on the inside can make a big difference. Also put it inside the bottle and add a little warm water. Then close the bottle with the lid and shake it. After a few minutes, rinse with plenty of water to remove any soap residue. Dry it and it will be ready to use again.