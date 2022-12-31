The Conicet has awarded 19 graduate research grants

(printed version). “The closing of the year of the National University of Villa Maria (UNVM) is celebrated with news that highlights one of its defining functions: research, whereby 19 (nineteen) scholarships have been earmarked to be established in the Postgraduate House to be entered from April 1, 2023,” it was announced yesterday. From the House of Studies.

It is indicated that “professionals who have been officially accepted to merge different research teams within the framework of the 2022 call belong to the dual subordination centers that make up the National Council for Scientific and Technical Research (Conicet) and every educational academic institute: basic and applied sciences, social sciences and humanities.”

He pointed out that “these grants seek to enhance the local scientific culture based on training distinguished human cadres.”

In the case of the Institute of Basic and Applied Sciences, food engineers, Roberto Martino Merotti and Leandro Arnulfo, veterinarian Alejandro Macagno and advanced BA student in Environment and Renewable Energies, Michele Pioli, were selected.

“They will settle at the Interdisciplinary Institute for Agri-Food Research and Biotechnology and Transfer (Imitab) to carry out their postgraduate studies,” the statement added.

In the case of Macagno, it is a scholarship to complete his Ph.D. The vet has been working since 2020 funded by the Scientific and Technological Research Fund (Foncyt) and is pursuing a PhD in Science with a mention in Agro-Food from the UNVM Fundamentals Institute.

Meanwhile, the Institute of Social Sciences will settle 6 new PhD scholarship holders at the Center for Knowledge, Training and Research in Social Studies (Cconfines). They are:

Sociology graduate, Mariel Torres; BA in Local Development, BA in Nutrition and Community Health Specialist, Marianella Rojos; Sociology graduate, Sophia Ruderman; BA in Economics, Franco Perotti; and a graduate in Social Work, Maria Belén Trico.

In the case of the Humanities Institute, 9 applicants were selected to settle in the Villa Maria Center for Research and Transformation (CIT VM).

They are: Analia Godoy, Aileen Mafari, Virginia Astiggiano, Mariana Belen Ocampo, Daniela Rivarola, Agustina Gaitan, Alba Lunari, Lucila Ochoa and Rocío Janet Dalio.