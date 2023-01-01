Trends in cosmetics and aesthetic medicine

Hello, 2023. After the almost endless year 2022, you want to renew yourself, both internally and externally. And nothing better than a good review of everything that was presented to us this year in cosmetics and aesthetics. to body retinol to new ingredients that claim to be the most commented on after ‘beauty junkies’, such as azenoglycine, the latest in-cabin passes, like the 12 short cone threads, and the new lifting effect Right off the Instagram, it’s really sweeping. Interest in everything new.

Cosmetics of the year 2023

body retinol

the Use of retinol All over the body will go from being nothing special to a solid trend. So much so that it is integrated as a complete step within the call “body smoothing”a care routine that aims to treat the skin of the body with the same active ingredients that are used for the face.

Botox-like products

You’ve already heard about it in 2022 and it won’t be any less relevant in 2023, because cosmetics that you can use at home with the same effect as Botox but without piercings continue to rise. And now, with the perk: cosmetics It’s like Botox natural. Ie, vegan like rock fennel, a coastal plant that could be a kind of “green retinol”. It manages to mimic the action of retinoids on the skin: it increases the thickness of the dermis and Reduces the depth of wrinkles. The best? It has no side effects.

Drinkable marine collagen

And also, hydrolyzed. Collagen Little by little, it has been making a good place for itself in the world of cosmetics, especially its drinkable version in nourishing cosmetics. Well, 2023 is still going to be a good year. And it’s no surprise that it’s one of the future-defining ingredients in the world of beauty: It’s up to 4 times more bioavailable to the body than other ingredients, multiplying its effects.

Cosmetics in the form of a pen

to sharpen the target. That is why cosmetics with millimeter nozzles are gaining a following. The reasons are easy to guess: Deposit product only when necessarythus concentrating all its effects and saving management, which is not bad at all.

color treatment

Because we’ve had hard years and don’t want to complicate life in the morning, it’s that simple. 2×1 Cosmetics adds points in 2023 and Touch of Color treatments will continue to be successful. Don’t delay because of make-up and always have a good face.

New ingredients: azenoglycine

It is one of the ingredients that will get people talking in 2023. Azinoglycine It contains 1 part azelaic acid and 2 parts glycine. There are still a few brands that use it, but give it time, because this ingredient is already said to be the new alternative to salicylic acid, and it’s for everyone. This means that we are facing one of the most powerful ingredients ever made Facial cleansersfor example.

The Y-zone: a new field of anti-aging treatment

Once again having toned every area and corners of the face, in anti-aging, there’s a new favorite treatment area: The so-called Y region. It is the lower third of the face and the upper third of the neck, that is, the jaw, chin and neck. An area where goats age mercilessly, because it is the most remarkable place sag Bad posture and use of cell phones add to the problem, so your Y area could be one of your goals in 2023.

The effect of filler treatments, without needles

Injections are transferred to the second and third planes, because instead of them, cosmetics gain prestige by achieving practically the same thing as in the cabin. We also talk about impact therapies Hyaluronic acid filler To intensify the face, so that it can be visibly filled in and increase the appearance of volumes that cause fatigue and aging faces. Areas to be treated: Nasal folds, nasal creases, or labial cavities.

Aesthetic medicine 2023

Once we’ve reviewed everything that’s coming up in the world of cosmetics this year, let’s sit down at your favorite beauty salon’s desk to find out what’s going to work. And we warn you: If you’ve been watching semi-magical videos of those little threads that go over wrinkles without holes and make them disappear, we have good news: They are already here.

To learn the latest, nothing beats doing it at the hands of the best experts in plastic surgery and dermatology, who met during Meeting of global experts To preview what aesthetic medicine looks like this year.

Thread 12 short cones

is the most expected. Perhaps, because you, too, may have come across one of those videos of a patient in the booth where some very small and fine sutures are being applied to the creases. The amazing: visibly diminishes wrinkles instantly. Well this isn’t magic, it’s science and they are called strands of 12 short cones.

The doctor explains its effect Victoria Manningfrom London: “The new threads with 12 short cones, in addition to the effects already known, allow an immediate lifting effect without the risk of leaving irregularities or dimples”. In addition, they allow every face to be treated, adapting to every need with ultra-natural results.

combination therapies

Limiting yourself to one style is now a thing of the past. The future now involves combining multiple treatments into one, to maximize the effects and also make them more consistent and powerful.

According to the doctor Nippendal Dermatologist in Hamburg, the perfect combination is the best “First, regenerate the volumes and then re-texture”. Any combination therapies, for example, Hyaluronic acid with polylactic acid absorbable lifting threads. Or combine tension sutures with collagen inducers. MaiLi already has all of this in its catalog.

Skin texture: the new indicator of youth

Even over stiffness and wrinkles. And in this, the collagen stimulator is one of the more complete treatments supposedly preferred for shedding years with a more refined texture. The doctor explains it Alessandra KambourisFrom Padua: “On the one hand, it instantly plumps, creating a very elegant correction. On the other hand, it improves skin quality, thanks to the biostimulation it causes.”

Tension threads over botox

Although botulinum toxin has little competition, threads of tension are beginning to grow. Especially for goals that focus on lifting the eyebrows and rejuvenating the look in a more natural way.

layers of hyaluronic acid

It makes sense if you stop to think that this is becoming more and more of a trend. This is what the doctor explains Marco Serrano From Lausanne, the idea is to treat the face as a bed, forming a multi-level structure. “First of all, the springs must be improved, creating a supportive and elastic structure that maintains the facial structure in the adipose tissue. The next step is to shape the mattress with less product to finish smoothing the sheet – the skin – and making the shapes.”. And for this, different layers and concentrations of hyaluronic acid.

Without a doubt, there is a very exciting year ahead of us.