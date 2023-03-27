Improve cervical correction with this exercise

Cervical correction is the physiological loss of curvature that we have in the spine at the level of the cervix. Putting certain exercises into practice will help relieve pain generated in the area.

In this video, our personal trainer Victor Tellez (@vtellezcoach) it shows us Exercise to improve this problem and relieve discomfort. Before explaining it, Téllez points out Biosafety concept“which refers to the relative tension that occurs throughout the body and by which our entire skeletal structure is set on a series of scales.”