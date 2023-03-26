No. 1 MIR to private healthcare: when will it happen?

The election date for MIR positions is approaching. within a few weeks, Health calculates that it will be after Easterabout 8,500 medical graduates They will have to choose which specialization they will do and where they want to develop their training. Although selection is based on multiple conditions, each year expectations center on what will be the first choice. The places in the public centers are much more numerous than those offered in the private ones, but it is with private health that they expect that their first number is soon about to decline.

Nicholas Garciadirector of medical care at Clínica Universidad de Navarra in Pamplona, ​​insists that behind this choice there is The sum of factors, such as the quality of the positionbut also proximity to loved ones, resources and innovation.

The number of seats also has a lot to say. Of all the places called, García makes it clear there will be No more than 150 for privately owned centers. Which is why the first person has chosen public health on many occasions, “it makes sense, by pure statistics.” However, he does not rule out that the number one will soon choose to do his specialized health training in private centers: “It is quite possible, It can happen on the next or next call Because today Quality health training can be in special centersAt least as high as it gets general“.

“There are many centres, of course some of them privateWhat are you showing Very complete training paths For many disciplines, attractive to the number one, “he deepens.

The director, who was formerly the head of the studies department, confirms that there is no a priori difference between undertaking specialized health training in public or private health. The training capacity of the centers It is determined by the national committees for the specialization that certify training venues.





The quality of the center is independent of its funding

For this reason, he insists, it is not a question of discrimination based on ownership of the center, but rather of its characteristics: “Training It can be equally good or equally bad on any of these sites, No matter your financingn”.

There are issues added when it comes to attracting future residents, such as Research and commitment to technology. At the hospital where García works, teaching and research capabilities stand out. It is a university center that stands out for its applied clinical research, which it considers “very important”.

“These resources are also available for our specialized health training programmes. It is a quality for which candidates choose us because we are a center that has the facilities to enable us to You complete the health care and training activity of your specialty It matches the teaching and research resources we have that make it attractive.”