What tones generate relaxation and which stress?

Colors have a huge impact on our mood.. In fact, it is not a completely subjective thing: our brain is affected in a similar way, in almost all people, by certain colors or shades, without even being aware of them. It is, in a way, International language All people perceive it in a very similar way. This is how colors affect mood.

There are a large number of studies that support the great ones The effect of colors on our mood. There are colors that relax, colors that stress, and neutral colors with less or no impact. Knowing how to use it well, it is possible to turn to it as a support to promote a more positive state of mind when necessary.

Colors and mood

Exciting colours : red, orange and yellow are the colors that affect our nervous system, exciting it significantly. They are tones that promote activity and usually give encouragement, causing a state of heat, energy and activity. For this reason, they are highly recommended for people who are feeling down or low on spirits, or for those who tend to get carried away with periods of frustration. It is advisable to use them in painting or decorating the walls of rooms in which you will lead an active life, and for the same reason it is not recommended to use them in bedrooms, where the opposite is usually required.

relaxing colors : blue, green and violet are the colors whose effect is unmistakably relaxing. These are the colors that usually bring us peace and tranquility, so it is recommended to use them, for example, when we want to convey the effect of sobriety and calm. They are a good choice in attire when going to a job interview. It is also very suitable for decorating the walls of places where we want to encourage relaxation and emotional healing, such as bedrooms or recreation corners.

Colors that help focus Beige and white are very neutral colors, and as such they prefer people to focus on what they are doing, without stimuli or obstructing influences. It does not produce emotional changes, so it is always recommended in study rooms, offices and offices, where you want to convey responsibility, focus and seriousness.

other colors: Some colors do not have such a great effect on our mood or psyche, but usually they have the ability to influence in some way the image that the wearer conveys to others. In the case of pink, for example, it is usually subconsciously associated with traits of innocence, sensitivity, and kindness, although it is also sometimes associated with immaturity, and is often used in clothing that needs to convey confidence. On the other hand, fuchsia is close to the characteristics of exciting colors, since its greater visual strength carries a lot of weight. On the other hand, black and gray can convey pessimism and bad feelings as well as professionalism, respect and seriousness.





