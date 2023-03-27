They propose to connect science, technology, engineering and mathematics from elementary education – Diario El Pueblo

STEM education

It will be presented by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine

The conclusions of the second phase of his initiative: «Science, technology, engineering and mathematics education: a challenge for all».

The activity will take place on Tuesday, March 28th in the Las Orquídeas Room of LATU starting at 6:00 pm. In this event, the lecturers will be presented by evangelists Maria Rodriguez, Dr. Rafael Radi, Dr. Fernando Filguera, Engineer Miguel Brechner and Dr. Adriana Arristimonio

The report addresses recommendations to put science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) at the forefront of educational programs.

According to this document, STEM transformation should include strategies to improve teacher preparation in STEM and, at the same time, reverse the flawed outcomes of Uruguayan students in these areas. Creation assumes

Create a “STEM ecosystem” that connects institutions from kindergarten to university and, above all, prioritize that children and youth be exposed to learning very early on STEM fields.

Valuable resource capital

Promoting the “Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) transformation” in the country to prepare the workforce for the future. This is one of the conclusions highlighted by the report presented by the members of the Hundred Academies

Science, Medicine and Engineering in Uruguay,

The Interacademy Working Group began work in 2021 with the initiative “STEM Education in Uruguay. A Challenge for All”. Primarily, the Interacademic Group has comprehensively surveyed international best practices and local resources. In a second phase, the group met with education actors in the country to understand what tools are available and what is needed to motivate teachers and students.

You have a greater interest in science, technology, engineering, and math.

The study highlights that in Uruguay we have a valuable capital of resources to support the transformation of STEM education. Given their importance, the following can be highlighted. An educational system on a national scale with homogeneous guidelines and starts from pre-school. A national teacher training system is currently under review. The infrastructure and capabilities developed by the Sibal Scheme are all over the country. Diverse experiences from different

Scopes and scales that apply advanced educational concepts (eg, Science Clubs, Science Olympiads, various Plan Ceibal presentations, participation in international competitions). Educational entities and institutions focused on disadvantaged contexts that apply methodologies consistent with the most internationally accepted recommendations that seek to promote social inclusion of adolescents who are highly positive achievers with very low dropout levels.

difficulties to overcome

On the other hand, the study dealt with the difficulties that have been observed that need to be overcome.

In the first place, it is indicated that the state’s policy on education has not been agreed upon, and for decades, various initiatives for educational transformation have generated resistance and conflict. STEM is not seen as a relevant issue in the education agenda or in society in general. There are positions of some actors in the education sector that confuse the search for academic excellence with promoting elitism, while others oppose the interdependence between public education and private education, or even between sectors. Define requirements from all sectors involved in the educational ecosystem. The shortage of teachers trained in some STEM disciplines is critical, and there is insufficient willingness to apply currently recommended STEM teaching methodologies. There is a known lack of coordination leading to duplication of efforts and waste of potential synergies between actors, in the absence of an integrated perspective on the STEM ecosystem. Our country’s Academies of Sciences are working on these aspects with an important challenge that will generate their discussions.