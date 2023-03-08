leaving America? The character of the Eagles who may leave the club for personal reasons

He left Mexico a few weeks ago for security reasons and there may be a possibility that his contract could expire.

América Femenil may be experiencing a very sensitive loss From sports strictly. And it is that Scarlett Camberos has become one of the current team’s references and even, He started the tournament as the captain of the teamwith an outstanding level that made her even in the Mexican national team within the process that started recently.

The blue-and-cream striker had her last match as an American on February 9, almost a month ago, when she visited Aguilas Santos at the Comarca Lagunera for the sixth date of the 2023 Clausura Championship in the Women’s MX League. Since then, the footballer has not parted with Azulcremas due to He was granted permission to go to the United States with his family during the solution The case of harassment he suffered a few weeks ago when his social networks were hacked.

It is noteworthy that, apart from the versions that indicated the possibility of losing Camberos permanently with America, Águilas Monumental was able to confirm that the position of the club has not changed in the sense: It gives you the days off you need to be with your loved ones and stay safe.

Likewise, sources confirmed to the outlet that the company is certain that Scarlett’s contract is valid and will be fulfilled. next to, Legal proceedings are still ongoingwhich is the same that has not been suspended by the hand of Televisa’s legal department.

