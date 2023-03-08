March 9, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

leaving America? The character of the Eagles who may leave the club for personal reasons

Cassandra Curtis March 8, 2023 2 min read

feminine

He left Mexico a few weeks ago for security reasons and there may be a possibility that his contract could expire.

by Alejandro Alfaro

© Imago 7America Feminil is looking for one of its characters.

América Femenil may be experiencing a very sensitive loss From sports strictly. And it is that Scarlett Camberos has become one of the current team’s references and even, He started the tournament as the captain of the teamwith an outstanding level that made her even in the Mexican national team within the process that started recently.

The blue-and-cream striker had her last match as an American on February 9, almost a month ago, when she visited Aguilas Santos at the Comarca Lagunera for the sixth date of the 2023 Clausura Championship in the Women’s MX League. Since then, the footballer has not parted with Azulcremas due to He was granted permission to go to the United States with his family during the solution The case of harassment he suffered a few weeks ago when his social networks were hacked.

It is noteworthy that, apart from the versions that indicated the possibility of losing Camberos permanently with America, Águilas Monumental was able to confirm that the position of the club has not changed in the sense: It gives you the days off you need to be with your loved ones and stay safe.

Likewise, sources confirmed to the outlet that the company is certain that Scarlett’s contract is valid and will be fulfilled. next to, Legal proceedings are still ongoingwhich is the same that has not been suspended by the hand of Televisa’s legal department.

Did you like our note? Did you have the courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafora you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, curated experience tailored to your interests. Try it!

See also  3000 stops. COL-DET game postponed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

World Baseball Classic LIVE, TODAY: Today’s game schedule, Wednesday, March 8 | World Baseball Classic 2023 | How to watch today’s matches live and online in the 2023 World Cup | Baseball World Cup | WBC School | Venezuela | see | Dominican Republic | Dominican | USA | USA | | sports

March 9, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

MLS. Rodolfo Pizarro admitted that he now values ​​Inter Miami

March 8, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Haiti makes the American League tremble! Violet crushes FC Austin 3-0 and turns the CONCACAF Champions League on its head

March 8, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

4 min read

WhatsApp | How to add group chat expiration date | jobs | beta | Tools | Groups | iOS | nnda | nnni | Play DEPOR

March 9, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Winter storm forming NY, NJ, CT – NBC May bring snow to New York (47)

March 9, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Heidy Infante: They filter a new video of the attack on Pedro Infante’s granddaughter; That’s how it all began

March 9, 2023 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

On Women’s Day, the prestigious Nature magazine highlighted Argentine scientist Sandra Diaz

March 9, 2023 Zera Pearson