Learn about the luxurious home Tony Costa bought to share with Alaia, his daughter with Adamari López

Lane Skeldon January 8, 2023 2 min read

Since his separation from Adamary LopezAnd Tony Costa She tried to take care of the well-being and future of her little seven-year-old daughter, and this is from the very beginning Alaa It was one of his greatest inspirations. For this reason, Tony said that after leaving “La Casa de los Famosos”, I buy a luxury home to To participate with him girlIt is a property packed with many facilities.

It was through their social networks Tony Costa Share his photo luxury homeAnd My daughter, this dream come true is yours.said the dancer in a video. Before touring their new home, the ex-husband Adamary Lopez He is seen signing the purchase deed for what is now his first home, which he chose To participate with the little one Alaa.

