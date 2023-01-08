Learn about the luxurious home Tony Costa bought to share with Alaia, his daughter with Adamari López

Since his separation from Adamary LopezAnd Tony Costa She tried to take care of the well-being and future of her little seven-year-old daughter, and this is from the very beginning Alaa It was one of his greatest inspirations. For this reason, Tony said that after leaving “La Casa de los Famosos”, I buy a luxury home to To participate with him girlIt is a property packed with many facilities.

It was through their social networks Tony Costa Share his photo luxury homeAnd My daughter, this dream come true is yours.said the dancer in a video. Before touring their new home, the ex-husband Adamary Lopez He is seen signing the purchase deed for what is now his first home, which he chose To participate with the little one Alaa.

Tony Costa He participated in the reality show “La Casa de los Famosos” with the sole aim of becoming the winner in order to realize his dream of owning a home of his own. Despite taking fourth place, the dancer still made this dream come true and I buy a luxury home to To participate With Alaa; “Our family already has a home.”declared ex Adamary Lopez through Facebook.

As can be seen in some of their social network photos, the a house from Tony Costa And he shares it girlIt has two floors and a large garden with a small one Alaa He enjoys spending time with his father. From the front you can see that it is proprietary deluxeBecause it has neutral colors that give it a certain touch of sophistication.

according to what he shared Tony CostaSince the beginning Alaa She was very happy about her new home with her father, because the little girl had chosen her own room, which she was known to have decorated to her liking. With her favorite color pink, plus she’s a singer like her mom, Adamary Lopezso she told the Zumba instructor that she wanted a mirror to put her makeup on.

in the past few months Tony Costa The decoration has been finished luxury home, which he always shares some details through his social networks. The dancer recently shared what the room was like Alaa where they had already put the pink wallpaper and his bed; While the rest of the house is not finished yet.

But from what you can see, the decor is a simple style that uses a base in shades of white with some wood accents, in order to give your home a more luxurious look. a house. Another one of the rooms you showed Tony Costa It’s your dressing room, it’s the size of a room, and it has different sections and drawers to store all your clothes.