The deep shame Max, the son of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony, feels because of his mother

Despite rumors circulating on social networks about the future of “Bennifer”, the couple Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck is at his best and the Bronx singer’s relationship with his kids, too. Remember that kids Jennifer Lopezand amy f Max Munizis the product of his previous relationship with Mark Anthony Who currently has a new partner and wants to get married.

Amy W Max Munizchildren Jennifer Lopez s Mark AnthonyThey have a good relationship with their parents and also befriend the children of their mother’s new partner. Apart from the relationship with the actor’s children, the sons of Jennifer Lopez They feel affection for Ben Affleck even though they are sometimes ashamed of how that happened Jennifer Lopez She says goodbye to her new husband in public.

it seems, Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck never says goodbye without giving him a passionate kiss and this mainly upsets his son Mark AnthonyAnd Max Muniz who always looks away to another place or his cell phone when Jennifer Lopez He says goodbye to her new husband. In some media, this situation was hinted at and commented on that young man Max Muniz He is not at all comfortable when these situations happen in public.

“J. Lo and Ben were saying goodbye before they headed off on separate missions, and she won’t let him leave without kissing her passionately,” the source said. You can see the annoyance on his face the above when they kiss. He turned his back on him and fiddled with his cell phone until they were done” were the words of the source who recounted the phrases: Max Munizson Mark Anthonyput some time Jennifer Lopez s Ben Affleck They kissed

Source: Twitter

“JLo thinks it’s healthy for them to see her and Ben show affection for each other. That way the kids can see that their love is real,” the source continued regarding Ben’s show of affection. Jennifer Lopez And her new husband in front of the children Mark Anthony. Looks like he’s going to do this to show Emme and Max Muniz That the love between them is real and unites the two families.