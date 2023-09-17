September 18, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Laura Puzo asks Belinda to pay off the millionaire’s jewelry debts

Laura Puzo asks Belinda to pay off the millionaire’s jewelry debts

Lane Skeldon September 18, 2023 3 min read

The friendship between Laura Puzo and Belinda is public knowledge, but it is now tarnished by this financial controversy. Pozo revealed the details of the religion through statements he made on a television program. What did he say?

The friendship between Laura Puzo and Belinda is public knowledge, but it is now tarnished by this financial controversy. Pozo revealed the details of the religion through statements he made on a television program. What did he say?

Photo: social networks

According to her, a few years ago, when Belinda traveled to Peru to celebrate her birthday, Laura Puzo recommended her to a jeweler friend, for whom Puzo served as her guarantor on a series of jewelry purchases.

Photo: social networks

“I’m worried about a problem I’m having, because Belinda, my adored queen, I love her, I traveled to Peru a few years ago to celebrate her birthday, and my family took care of her and everything. I recommended her to a jeweler, a friend of mine, who sold his fortune in jewelry, and unfortunately there is a balance of 60 A thousand dollars is a guarantee that I will go crazy…” said Laura Puzo during her participation in the morning program.

Photo: social networks

The situation became even more interesting as Laura Puzo claimed that she tried to solve the problem through Belinda’s assistant Christian, but so far there has been no effective solution.

Photo: social networks

Pozo expressed his love and admiration for Belinda and his desire to resolve the situation harmoniously.

See also  Viral video | The teacher reviews the student's exam and sees that he asked "Sorry Cheyenne" | Widely

Photo: social networks

“I spoke not with my princess, whom I love, but with her assistant Christian, and she tells me all the time that she will solve the problem, but she never solves it. What’s more, I don’t know if she knows it, but I would love for the problem to be solved, because I love her with all my soul. “I like her and I’m sure she has no idea what’s going on,” Puzo added.

Photo: social networks

It must be remembered that Belinda and Bozo have been friends for many years, to the point that the presenter strongly defended her after her controversial breakup with Christian Nodal.

Photo: social networks

So far, it is not known whether this will affect the friendship between the singer and the presenter, as many believe that they should have patched things up directly, and that Puzo made a mistake in making this issue public.

Photo: social networks

It seems that Belinda never stops getting involved in controversy, because when everything around her seems to calm down, some scandalous news always emerges.

Photo: social networks

Despite this, the singer is focusing on her musical comeback, as she recently signed a contract with the record label Warner Music Latina.

Photo: social networks

Sofia Portillo

09/17/202311:21 h.

Exclusively for subscribers

Do you already have your subscription? Join our community of readers.

Participate

Thanks for informing yourself
Herald

You have reached the limit for your article

Subscribe and get unlimited access to articles, newsletters, events and many other benefits.

See also  Grupo Firme's Johnny Kaz confirms he will no longer marry Jonathan Bencomo

Participate

Thanks for informing yourself
Herald

Exclusive article under registration

Log in or register to access the best journalistic content.

sign in

Thanks for informing yourself
Herald

Tags:

religion

jewelry

millionaire

support

Mexico

Peru

Belinda

Laura Bozo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

From the yacht, Ninel Conde leaves her mark in the summer in an elegant brown mini bikini

September 18, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

It is a campaign of frustration

September 18, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Pique leaves a mysterious message after Shakira’s performance at the VMAs

September 17, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

3 min read

Five Americans were freed in Iran as part of a deal to freeze $6 billion in Iranian funds

September 18, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

“When does fall 2023 start?” Daily menu

September 18, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Dollar declines on cautious day ahead of Fed meeting By Investing.com

September 18, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

From the yacht, Ninel Conde leaves her mark in the summer in an elegant brown mini bikini

September 18, 2023 Lane Skeldon