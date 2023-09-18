It is a campaign of frustration

the boss Boris Arencibia He spoke about the recent accusations against the influencer known as Ultrack, who claimed he was attacked in a Miami restaurant by the producer.

“This was a clear campaign of frustration, an accusation against me and many threats, and this is not what these people claim,” the man wrote on social media after putting himself at the center of a controversy with the Turks who accused him. And Lenir Mesa attacked him and his wife at a restaurant in Miami.

The Cuban producer who presented himself as Organizer of the Santa Maria Music FestivalHe demanded proof of the charges against him, after weeks and months of threats and insults to his family, as he put it on social media.

He defended himself, saying: “Those who accuse and insult are the ones who create problems out of commercial ideas, and my political position has always been clear.”

“All the evidence will come out and the lawyers are ready, but I want to make it clear that I have always said it and I repeat that I will continue to fight for the freedoms of Cubans, and for my way of seeing.” “The way we fight here in Miami, we think or think we have to change the way we fight,” he said.

In his account, they had caused “damage” to his family and image, “just by supporting a festival.”

“They are the ones who do not want democracy, it is with them and how they want it to be, if they do not accuse you and demoralize you, thanks to the many who support me and many others, this fight is for the unity of the country.” Cubans and created I am walking through the changes, I am not advocating communism, I am advocating love and unity and I believe I have always been clear.”

His defense takes place in context Confrontation with UltrackBecause he said that El Boris and Lenier attacked him and two other men, one of whom was his bodyguard.

Later, the YouTuber said he accused them in front of the authorities: “I order the police, report this and go to court.”

For his part, Chocolate came out in defense of Lenier and his manager, and confirmed that if he had been there, he would have hit the influencer as well.