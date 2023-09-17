Pique leaves a mysterious message after Shakira’s performance at the VMAs

At the recent MTV Video Music Awards, Barranquilla’s Shakira was crowned Artist of the Moment.

Moreover, she conquered the audience and the jury with her live performances, where, accompanied by dancers, she performed some of her most famous songs, such as “She Wolf”, “Te Felicito”, “TQG” and “Hips Don”. “Don’t lie”, among others.

Her stunning display sparked a series of comments and ridicule against former footballer Gerard Pique, the Colombian’s former partner.

Pique’s message

After that glorious night for Shakira, Pique reappeared on social networks with a controversial and ambiguous comment.

Mentally I am a bull, no one can defeat me. – Gerard Pique (@3gerardpique) September 13, 2023

Speculation and reactions quickly spread on the networks linking Pique’s statement to what Shakira experienced at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Of the more than a dozen artists who performed at the concert, the Colombian’s show is, by far, the most watched on MTV’s YouTube channel, with more than three million views in 14 hours, showing that her show was a favorite among the majority of the audience. The audience.

In addition, the woman from Barranquilla was nominated for five awards at the ceremony, winning two, which seems to indicate that her phrase “women don’t cry anymore, women make money” is more true than ever.

The battle continues

Everything indicates that another assault is coming between Shakira and Gerard Pique, according to Spanish media.

The title of her new Colombian song will be “El Jefe”. because? “Well, because ‘The Boss’ is the nickname the woman from Barranquilla received from Gerard Pique’s gang of friends, because she never wanted to go out with them and there was a rumor that the former player had to ask her for permission to party,” says the Spanish newspaper AS.

He added: “La Patrona” was another nickname given to him by the former footballer’s friends, so it is expected that this new song will once again be full of arrows for the one who has been his partner for ten years and “who has two children: Milan and Sasha.”

There were several topics in which Shakira took aim at Pique, who was the center of attention in everything that happened.

The “Monotonía” singer revealed that one of her last joys was related to the song she performed with Argentine producer Bizarrap.

“Section No. 53” was a huge success and broke all records. “I didn’t think it would be so symbolic, I didn’t imagine it,” Shakira said.