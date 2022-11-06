Laura Bozzo turns on the nets with pictures lying in bed

famous TV presenter, Laura Pozzo He lit up social media with a series of photos posted on his Instagram. The driver stood up from a bed in a tight-fitting black uniform.

In one picture she is seen standing against a wall, and in another she is lying on the bed with white sheets raising one leg and flaunting her shiny black and gold heels; While in the third she sits on the bed and looks directly at the camera.

The Peru exhibition has already garnered more than 29,000 likes; Additionally, the outfit he was wearing in these photos was used to attend Telemundo’hot table‘, hosted by Myrka Dellanos, Giselle Blondet, Alix Aspe and Verónica Bastos.

The post was accompanied by the message, “Finally with my hair and makeup team I love you, Daniel and Hector. Return of the mummy It will reinvent.”

Here are some of the reactions left by the host’s followers: “It’s a filter or makeup or something done on Miss Laura’s face…she looks great”, “Beautiful, she can because she can and with the money she can afford the luxuries she wants”, “This filter is great, Too bad that nothing really is real “,” What a beautiful lady Laura. An icon and living legend of social assistance and television performance” and “Good makeup and filter, looks good on you”.