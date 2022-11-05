Cher communicates with a man who is forty years younger than her

Collagen abounds back into the bones, skin and heart of Cher. Celebrities walk in the arms of love and seem happy to be held by a man forty years younger than them. She is 76 years old.

The very happy American singer was seen along with music producer Alexander “AE” Edwards in Los Angeles and some media outlets are giving the relationship a reality although they have not confirmed it.

According to US People magazine, Cher and Alexander A.E. Edwards were both smiling while not letting go of their hands, and world-wide photos were taken as they walked out to meet rapper Tyga.

As reported by the American news portal TMZ, Alexander Edwards was at one time seen kissing the hand of an “Believe” translator while they were inside the car.

In addition, the producer was so interested in the singer, that he even told her to be careful before stepping on the sidewalk.

Edwards, 36, is also known to have an affair with influencer Amber Rose, one of the more famous former partners of rapper Kanye West, but they split in August 2021 after accusations of at least a dozen infidelities by Amber. “.

Without naming him, the SlutWalk founder wrote in a story she posted on her Instagram account that she was tired of being cheated on and embarrassed behind the scenes. He later admitted the facts on social media. They both had Slash, their three-year-old son.

“The Goddess of Pop” and A.E. Edwards would have met in public for the first time at Fashion Week in Paris, France.

Cher was married to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975 and Greg Allman from 1975 to 1979.

In the 1980s, she dated several men younger than her, including Val Kilmer, Tom Cruise, and Rob Camilletti.

“The truth is, if I hadn’t dated younger men, I would never have had a date,” Cher admitted in an interview with People that took place in 2021.

Then she added: “The young men were not intimidated by the old women.” This is something that happened when they were both older or the same age.