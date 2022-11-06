Yailin La Más Viral raised the temperature in an image that leaves little to the imagination

Yailin most popular He has a relationship that few understand Anuel AA. Although the celebrities have revealed that they got married several months ago, many fans are skeptical about the veracity of the said wedding because it was too simple, for the lavish style of the artists. In addition, they rarely appear together on social networks.

Another reason is that there is talk of a possible break between them softens s Anuel Because of the strange messages that the singer sends on her networks. She recently wrote, accompanied by a white heart-shaped emoji: “I love myself because I’m a wonderful woman, and even though I’ve had a hard time, I’m standing up and moving forward.”

Another message that caught the eye was a message with a religious tone, something that had never been seen in the “Mama Remix” translator. “Dear God, in the most difficult days I look for you, in the good days I thank you, in my great days I thank you and every day I need you. Please, do not turn away from my life. Amen ”in the photo posted by the wife Anuel AA.

Despite this, a few days ago, she uploaded a video of both the close-up and the caramel, assuring her fans that the couple is still going from strength to strength. in the last hours, softens She shared on her Instagram account, where she has more than 5.7 million followers, a photo in which she was seen covered in a pink and yellow towel.

Spread Instagram He has garnered more than 300,000 followers and nearly 7,000 comments. “Black Coccolio, Bellonio, are you better than me? Mmmmm I don’t think so,” one fan wrote, referring to her latest song. “Beautiful Jameel, may God bless you and protect you. One of the followers commented, “I would like you to give me someday your greetings and blessings to you and your home.”