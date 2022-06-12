‘La Chica del Clima’ Yanet Garcia reveals her Latin beauty in revealing blue string underwear

Yanette Garcia Show off her Latin beauty with a risky lingerie set Which, as on other occasions, generated thousands of reactions from his followers on social networks.

The former presenter of the “Hoy” program continues to succeed in her role as a model, especially as she joined the list of celebrities who share bold images within exclusive content platforms such as OnlyFans, in which she debuted in April 2021 with hot posts that left little to the imagination with the help of revealing groups Underwear and bikini “thread” that show their harmonious anatomy.

But he is not only able to turn the temperature up with the aforementioned platform, but he also used his official Instagram profile to show himself in hot clothes.

This is how I set a postcard on fire this weekend Modeling a set of blue underwear appearedwhose graceful silhouette has delighted thousands of fans who have fallen in love with her beauty, including Galilea Montego.

On this occasion, Nuevo Leon, the home of Monterrey, is proud to represent the Latin beauty, which she revealed with the description of the publication in which she took the opportunity to refer to the team of professionals who accompany her on her daring photo sessions. Make-up artists and hairstylists who make her look amazing.

And it was photographer Diego Alanis in particular who didn’t hesitate to flaunt part of his social profile from the work he does, as Yant Garcia showed off in tiny lingerie sets that on several occasions revealed her curvaceous backside while posing with her back to the camera.

Whereas, in another postcard, she is seen wearing a lace dress and sheer black sheets that revealed her silhouette while showing herself from the front.

Although Yannette Garcia has a heart attack figure thanks to her challenging workout and healthy lifestyle, there is no shortage of posts highlighting her fame-stealing beauty of hot lace outfits.

You may also be interested in:

–Without a bra and showing a “side boob”, Yanet Garcia takes a shower and turns up the temperature

–Yanet García, “La Chica del Clima”, a model with a little green underwear on her back that exposes her buttocks

–Yanet Garcia lowers the straps of her bra and covers herself with her hands in lace underwear