Pique’s parties with models are revealed, this is how Shakira cheated – people – culture

a few days ago Shakira and Gerard Pique He announced through a press release their separation after twelve years of relationship. Confirmation of the separation came after rumors of infidelity on the part of the football player.

(Read on: Shakira Tried: These Are the Messages Pique Never Answered)

“We regret to confirm that we are parting. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding. “With these words, the celebrities confirmed the end of their relationship.

Although neither of them came out to explain what happened, infidelity rumors keep on increasing as the days go by. At first it was Susie Cortez, better known as Miss BumBum, who spoke about the alleged messages Pique sent her.

In the last hours, the Spanish press talked about what could be the liking of Pique. It will be a 22-year-old girl who works at La Traviesa bar in Barcelona, ​​one of my favorite bars in Catalonia.



Now, on Sunday, Socialité magazine published what Gerard Pique’s nightlife is like. The soccer player had a whole strategy to go out at night and meet other women without getting caught by the press or the Colombian singer.

Pique arrived at his favorite nightclubs by taxi so as not to be recognized and left the same way. He entered through a side door that opened into a secluded alley.

As soon as he entered the place, he reached a private room. According to the information of this medium, he was there with his conquests. Especially with the latter who worked in one of those places and was talked about a lot.

The private room consists of a red curtain and then some stairs that lead to a second floor. Influencer Luciana Guschmer joined in the finds and told how the parties of Barcelona players are with women.

Luciana, who confirmed that Pique was at those festivities, admitted: “There were many guys who misbehaved, they were there with models and they got married.” At these parties, cell phones were not allowed to be used to prevent information leakage about what was happening.

Among the information that came to light from Socialité magazine, what attracted the most attention was that the magazine claims to know the name of Pique’s new love, the young woman who would have caused his separation from Shakira.



According to the media, the woman’s initials would be CC and she would have gone several times to the Camp Nou to watch Pique play.

(We recommend: Pique and Shakira: new details about their crisis and “the only thing they have in common”)

Pique’s new life

There is much talk now in Spain about the situation of the footballer and singer. Jordi Martin, a Catalan reporter, has spent years specializing in the lives of Barcelona players and knows Pique’s situation firsthand. Martín assures that the footballer is completely devoted to his nightlife.

“About Pique’s parties, let’s see… I’ve been following Gerrard for 12 years and Pique is well known in Barcelona, ​​the parties he gives… But they made it clear to me recently that he’s quite old, spending a lot of time partying with his partner Riqui Puig. Decent money in nightclubs and restaurants until the early hours of the morning,” Martin explained.According to it, the player will spend more than two thousand euros each night, which is more than 8 million Colombian pesos per night.

More news

Ricky Martin and the letter of encouragement Shakira sent him

Pique, Shakira, Icardi, Wanda and the betrayals of the world of football

Iker Casillas happy with Cartagena: “What a beautiful city”

: Jessica Cediel Worries Post-Surgery Fans of Biopolymers