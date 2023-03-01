King Charles III kicks Harry and Meghan out of Frogmore Cottage after ‘Spear’ is published

This decision would leave the couple without residency in the UK and no other choice but to give up the Windsor estate, a wedding gift from the late Queen Elizabeth II. (Netflix)

King Charles III has evicted Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage after publishing the Prince’s diary, Spear, and is preparing to hand it over to his younger brother, Andrew.

These differences between the family cast doubt on the possibility of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex receiving an invitation to the coronation on May 6.

A source told The Sun, “This certainly means the end of Harry and Meghan’s tenure in the UK.”

Buckingham Palace issued an eviction notice for the US-based couple while the world reeled from Harry’s extraordinary attacks on the royal family, the British outlet has commented.

This decision would leave the couple without UK residence and no other option but to vacate the Windsor estate, Wedding gift from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

It is believed that the Sussex family received an eviction notice about a month after the book was published.

Copies of Prince Harry’s “Spear” book at the Sherman Bookstore in Freeport, Maine, on January 10, 2023. More than 3.2 million copies of Prince Harry’s book “Spear” (“Spear: In the Shadows”) have sold. Markets within a week of publication. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Harry has already been said to have ordered items, including an ornate ottoman and chaise longueto send them to California.

The king’s decision comes amid a lawsuit Harry has brought against the government over its decision to withdraw his armed guards.

The Sun revealed that the Supreme Court case cost taxpayers £300,000 ($362,000) before trial.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the matter.

According to British media, the king was going to show the recently vacated house to his younger brother, the disgraced Prince Andrew.

The Duke of York received the offer of the house in the midst of his eviction from the palace Royal Lodge. But he is still determined to stay in the home he shares with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Prince Andrew. (Photo by Paul Ellis/AFP)

“Andrew is reluctant to move into Frogmore Cottage after it was offered to him last week. But it shows Harry and Meghan are powerless to stop the eviction.”

In addition, Carlos plans to eliminate the royal gift to £250,000 ($301,673) The year his brother saw a major change in finances.

It is unlikely that he will be able to afford the maintenance of the 31-room mansion. However, it is believed that he has not yet accepted the offer to transfer.

It should be remembered that Andres paid millions of dollars in damages in an out-of-court deal to Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual assault in connection with Epstein’s case when he was a minor.

