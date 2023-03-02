Harry and Meghan Markle expelled from their residence in the United Kingdom by Carlos III | United States | Frogmore Cottage | Windsor Castle | Buckingham Palace | in the shade | world

he King Charles III pulled his son Harry and his wife Meghan MarkleThey, now installed in the US, are using Frogmore Cottage as their UK residence, following the publication of The Prince’s controversial book, The Sun revealed Wednesday.

According to the newspaper, Buckingham Palace sent an “expulsion notice” to the couple, who left the UK in 2020 and have since doubled down on attacks against the royal family.

Frogmore Cottage, a five-bedroom residence near Windsor Castle in west London, was given as a wedding gift by Queen Elizabeth II to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018.

The couple’s expensive restoration work, at more than $2.4 million, funded by public money, caused a scandal and the prince Harry He had to make the payment.

According to The Sun, Carlos III has not proposed a new residence for the Dukes of Sussex, so they will not have a royal residence during their few visits to the UK.

The decision appears to be in retaliation for the publication earlier this year of his memoir In the Shadows, in which the youngest son of the British monarch settles scores with his family.

The Sun also reported that the King was going to ask Prince Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage, with the aim of reducing the expenses of his younger brother, who is currently staying at a luxury estate in Windsor.

Contacted by AFP, Buckingham Palace declined to comment on this information.