Kim Kardashian has a strong opinion of Kanye West’s new girlfriend

Kim kardashian He has a strong opinion of Kanye West’s new girlfriend, Chaney Jones, who many say is a social weakness. The businesswoman has finally responded to how she feels about her ex-husband’s love life.

A year later, she tried for a divorce Kanye WestKim Kardashian was finally legally single last March. Through a virtual hearing in which the rapper was not present, the judge granted him his official celibacy.

Despite the fact that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are not yet separated in front of the law, both decided to continue giving each other new opportunities in love. Skims creator started a relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, while translator “Eazy” started a relationship with Julie FoxWhich is short-lived and soon after they start dating Shani Jones.

Kim Kardashian weighs new boyfriend Kanye West

While Kanye West has not made it easy for Kim Kardashian to continue her love life, due to the constant attacks against her and Your new partner; The social worker was very happy to father her children.

Through the podcast “Not skinny but not fat” Kim Kardashian admitted: “I just want to be happy. She looks so cute. Whatever makes him happy, I don’t care what it is, I think it will be reflected in his life, work and everything, especially as a father. As long as he’s happy, that’s all I really want.”