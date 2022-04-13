April 13, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Televisa: Alison Luz reveals herself and reveals the reason for her retirement from acting: "They quoted me alone"

Televisa: Alison Luz reveals herself and reveals the reason for her retirement from acting: “They quoted me alone”

Lane Skeldon April 13, 2022 2 min read

Mexico City. – Alison Luz For six years she worked as an actress, however, her experience was so difficult that she preferred to stay away from the medium.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Kim Kardashian has a strong opinion of Kanye West’s new girlfriend

April 13, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

explore! Luis Miguel rejected a song that later became a hit

April 12, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Angela Aguilar: Who leaked photos of the singer with Jussie Lau | Fame

April 12, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Televisa: Alison Luz reveals herself and reveals the reason for her retirement from acting: “They quoted me alone”

April 13, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

“It bothered me to see the referee laughing with Ancelotti at the end of the match”

April 13, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

Recruitment for Miranda Firefighter and Fire Science Training will continue through April 25

April 13, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

From another world! This is what Elon Musk’s curious car looks like

April 13, 2022 Zera Pearson