Televisa: Alison Luz reveals herself and reveals the reason for her retirement from acting: “They quoted me alone”

Mexico City. – Alison Luz For six years she worked as an actress, however, her experience was so difficult that she preferred to stay away from the medium.

Related news

Click here and find out more information about the Puro Show on the Google News page

A lot of people tell me “I follow you on your account, and yet they ask me how it was there (in acting), they start asking me every detail of why I left, there are things … for some reason it was a traumatic experience for me in an artistic way and for many years I did not talk anything Because I couldn’t, because I have a contract.”

The young woman started her career when she was 10 years old thanks to FAME CodeChildren’s program Televisa. In less than a year, she was already in her first TV with Diego Bonita and Maria Chacon.

Later, in 2004, he had his first leading role in Children’s Telenovela SOS مهمة missionbut his fame increased exponentially when he joined Rebelde, where he was in several seasons.

When she was a teenager, she was in two series, Two Faces of Anna and Chains of Gallbladder.

The young woman recently spoke about her past as a character on a live broadcast, and noted her disrespect for being asked to take pictures and being reminded of what happened in the middle.

When I was in the middle I was a girl and I wanted to play but my mom forced me to take pictures. why? “Because you owe it to your audience,” he told me. Indeed I was the only one or one of the few girls who spent an hour or two taking pictures with the fans and I smiled at her but inside I was dying because what I wanted was to play with all the other kids.

It follows:

My dad once had to get on an emergency plane from a Chihuahua because he found out something was going on; I really appreciated that they cared for me because in that way they respected me a little bit more, a little bit; Because I was a minor, I retired at 16.”