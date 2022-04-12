explore! Luis Miguel rejected a song that later became a hit

Mexico City: Luis Miguel He is one of the most internationally recognized singers for his great songs full of emotion. However, the distinguished artist had to reject the melodies that were performed by other artists at one point.

One of them was a symbolic theme “my creed”Written by the famous musician Guzman Yanezknown asvtwho presented the aforementioned piece tomexico sun But you do not have answers.

The Mexican artist confirmed, during an interview with local media, that he does not know the reasons for rejecting his subject, but he is happy that other singers have thought about it.

The song I gave him was “Mi Credo” and they didn’t take it into account, I don’t know what happened there. And look what it became when Pepe Aguilar took it and then made it a popular K-paz de la cerra,” he said in front of the show’s spotlight.

Later, Guzmán Yáñez stated that he hopes to work very soon with Luis Miguel, since in recent years he has not been marked by a good success.

To me, he’s one of the biggest advocates of Mexican pop music and has dared with that voice to do whatever he wants. I think an album with new and recent songs is missing, and while respecting the mariachi structure (…) I am open to collaborations.”

Source: First Hand Program