April 12, 2022

Angela Aguilar: Who leaked photos of the singer with Jussie Lau | Fame

Lane Skeldon April 12, 2022

In early April it was which confirmed the love affair between Ángela Aguilar and And even though the couple look very affectionate in the photo, their posting didn’t go well . In fact, the young singer denounced that the spread of the photo was “Violation of access to their privacy“.

As he remembers, while the relationship was where she also requested that her privacy be invaded, she was a translator”here where you see me“Who was even more annoyed by the situation.

I’m so sad and disappointed, I can’t believe I’m making this video; My soul hurts… they used to be with whom I did not agree to go out with … I feel violated, I feel violated the possibility of having my privacy, being able to make a decision about my life, my body and my imageAguilar noted.

The photo shows Jussie Lau with Angela Aguilar (Image: Venomous Queen/Twitter)

Who Leaked Pictures Of Angela Aguilar And Gussy Lau?

It was the composer himself who revealed that it was his responsibility to leak the picture of his relationship with Aguilar, because, he confirmed, he showed it to some friends and one of them posted it.

Well, let’s go together so we don’t tell you a long story (…) It’s screenshots of a video I have. Everything was private until a friend of mine took the picture, it wasn’t bad, but it looks like a betrayal of trust“, pointed out.

Gussy Lau composed songs for Angela Aguilar, Baby Aguilar, Caliber 50, Christian Nodal (Photo: Jussie Lau/Instagram)

According to the two-time Grammy winner, it all happened in a moment of fun with his friends, when, between jokes, he stuck his tongue out at the “princess of regional Mexican music.”

“I uploaded a video and told him look at the big head I have, it makes me smarter, if I have a big brain it’s because I have a lot of brains. That’s what he said to me. Just because you have a big head doesn’t mean you have a brain,” he said Lau.

GUSSY LAU has been criticized for ÁNGELA AGUILAR

Although the composer came to the defense of Angela Aguilar, a segment of users on social networks accused him of leaking the photo to gain popularity on social networks.

How awful And no one cares about it and now the whole world’s gossip is onlineLau noted in a video clip of social networks.

Finally, Equinoccio Records member Pepe Aguilar commented: “What a shame they know me for being someone’s friend and not for my songs“.

