Khloe Kardashian responds to the accusations of “black hunting” against her: “It is exhausting.”

A certain outfit This year’s Halloween controversy has been unleashed in the Kardashian-Jenner clan. As it could not be otherwise, the life of the most famous media family usually revolves around controversy, and is the target of criticism year after year. This time it was his turn Chloe KardashianWho was he Internet users on social media accuse her of practicing what is called “black hunting” after she described herself with a “brown” face. Dressed as a Bratz doll that she shared with her sister Kim.

To celebrate Halloween, Khloe and Kim Kardashian unleashed their creativity to bring the world to life “Sausages”the famous American dolls launched by MGA Entertainment in 2001. The real-life sisters, together with their friends, chose to dress up as stunning schoolgirls in a delicate style from the movie “Clueless” and immortalized the fashions in a photo shoot that Khloé shared on her Instagram account.

In the photo they wanted to recreate, which Kardashian also shared, four of the legendary dolls appeared: one brunette, one with less dark skin, and two white-skinned dolls. Apparently, Khloe wanted to recreate one of the brunettes, as she appeared in the photos with a particularly tan face. This was disliked by many users who accused her of “blackface” and “blackfishing,” derogatory terms that refer to a white person appropriating cultural elements typical of blacks for benefit. If you don’t get it, you can throw them away.

“Is blackface okay now?” Read one comment. “I thought this was some random black woman,” another follower told True’s mom. “Blackfishing is a very real thing, and it’s sad,” one black woman chided. Many others claimed they didn’t recognize Chloe’s identity in the group photos.

After days of silence, Kardashian exploded and posted an Instagram story to defend herself in the face of severe criticism and accusations from her followers, claiming “explanations.” From his words, he seems to confirm that this discontent is a matter of debate and depends on the eye of the beholder.

“You can’t control how others interpret your actions or words. Everyone perceives things based on their current attitudes and mindsets. Just keep acting with honesty, love, and a good heart,” the Good American founder wrote in the first story.

Kardashian defended herself in the face of criticism, pointing out that “everyone understands things according to their positions” (Instagram @khloekardashian)

Khloe seems to be clear that she doesn’t want any more negativity in her life and that the only thing she’s looking for is peace, and she’s made it known. In another account, he continued to refer to the unpleasant situation with a sentence that supported it. “You cannot allow more situations into your life that bring out the worst in you. It’s exhausting and takes a lot to recover from.“,” reads the quote. “You need calm and gentleness in your life. Choose your inner peace above all else.”

The socialite also shared another post-Halloween costume with her followers, matching her kids True, 5, and Tatum, 1. This time, the costumes correspond to different characters from the British animated series.Astronauts. His enthusiasm was so great that he described his son Tatum in another tender post as ‘The Godfather’She puts her hair in gel and wears the character’s distinctive black suit.Vito Corleone‘.