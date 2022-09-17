Karol G raises the temperature in a tight swimsuit

Carol J She has been the cover of the main gates of the world, due to her “Strip Love Tour”, which she has in the United States. The Colombian has already appeared in Brooklyn, Miami, Orlando and Atlanta remain. In October, he packs his bags for shows in Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Diego and Boston, where the tour will end on November 2.

Having fulfilled what had been his dream as a show at the legendary Madison Square Garden New York, Carol J Post her personal moment on social networks, where she is loved and supported. From their stories about Instagram The reggae singer left summaries of her concerts, including a duet with Ozuna. “And the bear has arrived,” said the artist.

Carol J is pretending. Source: Instagram.

Ozuna appeared on this show for Carol J To translate some songs like “Caramelo remix”, which was released in August 2020. In the other photos that Bichota dedicated to her colleague, you can read “Six years ago we did our first song:” Hello”, and we already have four songs together! Always grateful ” .

Recently, as part of a preview of their new presentations, Carol J He was shown on the social network of the camera with a hot look in his room. With her bright pink swimsuit, her new hairstyle and bold look, she turned up the heat.

Carol J is pretending. Source: Instagram.

via postcards, where a video of you smiling is also marked, Carol J He was adding comments and compliments on his present and his beauty, resulting in more than 3 million likes.