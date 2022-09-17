September 17, 2022

Shell Carol G Grid in a pink swimsuit

Lane Skeldon September 17, 2022

Carol J She is in one of her best moments as an artist as she is fulfilling all the dreams she has set for herself since she was a girl. He recently went on a safari in Africa, skydived and opened his own offices in his home country of Medellin, Colombia. There he has his entire team working hard.

On September 13 Carol J She fulfilled a new dream and told him on her official Instagram account: “Today, 10 years after writing it in my dream list, I will sing at the Madison SQUARE GARDEN in New York.” Her father and manager, known as “Papa G”, also showed pride in his self-employed daughter.

