Shell Carol G Grid in a pink swimsuit

Carol J She is in one of her best moments as an artist as she is fulfilling all the dreams she has set for herself since she was a girl. He recently went on a safari in Africa, skydived and opened his own offices in his home country of Medellin, Colombia. There he has his entire team working hard.

On September 13 Carol J She fulfilled a new dream and told him on her official Instagram account: “Today, 10 years after writing it in my dream list, I will sing at the Madison SQUARE GARDEN in New York.” Her father and manager, known as “Papa G”, also showed pride in his self-employed daughter.

Related news

10 years ago we passed Madison Square Garden in New York and he dreamed of being here one day, and today it was a reality, wearing the flag we love, Columbia wrote HPTAAAAA again Carol J To show him all his love.

Karol G’s new photo session Source: Instagram @karolg

In the last hours of Friday, La Bichota made everything sweat Instagram With his latest photoshoot. “I wanted to tell you that the TRip Love Tour is going amazing and new music is coming soon,” he revealed to his fans, leaving them excited. “And leave me a little heart if you love me well” he asked his fans with several pink emojis.

Karol G fell in love with her fans. Source: Instagram karolg

Her look, which in a few minutes exceeded 1 million likes and more than 30,000 comments, consisted of a pink bikini and a white trouser skirt that took her audience’s breath away. Details are provided by the lollipop eating in each photo. “Mamacitaaaaa”, “I love you” and “I’m getting married lol” were some of the messages he received. Carol J.