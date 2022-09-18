Edwin Caz Suddenly Ends A Very Disturbing Concert: “I Missed So Many Songs”

fixed group It is a band created in 2014 in Tijuana, Mexico by Edward Kazares, better known as Edwin Kazeand Jairo Corrales. His debut album “Pasado, Presente, Futuro” was released in 2017 with a total of 12 songs. In 2020, they released singles, and later gave a musical show in Colombia, at the same time releasing an album called “En Vivo desde Medellín, Colombia”.

music band fixed group Because of his popularity he used to fill his concerts and they always stay in the fully sold out seats. Of course, every rule has exceptions and this is what happened at their last concert in Las Vegas where Edwin Kaze He complained about not being able to perform more songs in his presentation.

Recently a video went viral on social networks where the singer appears Edwin Kaze From fixed group Very annoyed that he couldn’t finish musical party After the agreed time. east musical party Which he performed in Las Vegas, also had a special meaning for Mexicans as they celebrated their country’s Independence Day.

so the singer Edwin Kaze Member of the fixed group May he express to those who attend him musical party: “I didn’t think they’d get it like this, I never in my life thought they’d get it like this today, I didn’t think it would, I’m upset, I’m angry, but it’s not your fault, okay? Thank you very much.”

Although the interpreter and vocalist fixed group Known because on many occasions and in different Parties It was he who paid the fine for exceeding the schedule, this time and in another country this was not possible. The rules are not the same in all countries and when you are in another country you have to respect what the law says.

in this situation Edwin Kaze From fixed group He expressed the concert: “Thank you so much for joining us tonight, I would like to be able to wake up with you, thank you very much, to each of you, I hope you have the best time, you enjoyed this show, I missed many songs,” the singer expressed at the end show it musical party.