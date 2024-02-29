Kanye West's wife may go to prison because of her “daring” look that she wore at Paris Fashion Week

Paris has become one of the most important centers in the world of fashion because it houses the best fashion shows of the most important high-end fashion brands. For this reason Fashion week What happens there is usually the main focus of modeling enthusiasts and various critics in the world.

Manifestations that usually appear in Fashion week They always tend to captivate the world with their unique and unparalleled designs, plus there are countless stars posing for photographers waiting for them to capture their best styles on camera.

However, one of the most anticipated celebrities this year was the American rapper, Kanye West and his wife Bianca Sensoriwho made world headlines when he learned that he could go to prison for “wide” Look at I use during Paris Fashion Week.

Translator's wife “Donda” She wore a black suit that left nothing to the imagination, pink knee-high boots and left her black hair short over her shoulders, a decision that, according to her, was chosen by Kanye. “He insisted that I let my hair grow.”

Sensori had violated French laws of decency, exactly Article 222-32 of the New Penal Codewhich has been in force since March 1994, punishes all types of sexual advances deliberately carried out by a third party in public places in the city.

According to the provisions of the Penal Code, the penalty for this behavior is imprisonment for one year and a fine 15,000 euros.

It is important to clarify that the rule distinguishes between nudity and indecency, which is why those who practice nudity in specific areas designated for it are excluded from the penalties, a situation that does not apply to a Western wife.

This is not the first time that Sensori has faced this type of justice because of her clothes. On a previous trip she took to Italy with Kanye, the designer was accused of… “disrespectable” And “indecent” For their appearance too much “expensive.”

This case even involved a police investigation, as well as an extradition request for the famous couple.

While living in Italy, they were also banned for life from working at a boat rental company after being accused of carrying out the crime “obscene acts”And also commitment “Inappropriate exposures.”

The couple took a romantic gondola trip through Venice, Italy, through the city's water canals, but their trip turned into a scandal after photos were revealed in which they were seen making profanity.

Given the scandalous pictures of the company Tourism in Venice MotoscaviHe, who rented the boat to the couple, spoke about this through a statement in which he expressed this equally “you all” Such Censori are banned from the company for life.

The statement published in the media Daily Mail AustraliaHe confirms that the couple are no longer welcome on their boats, and also confirms that the gondola driver was not aware of the obscene acts they committed while on board the ship.