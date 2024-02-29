Comedian Richard Lewis, known for his role in the film “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” has died.

Comedian Richard Lewis has died at the age of 76 (Reuters/Danny Moloschuk/File Photo)

Recognized comedian And the American actor Richard Lewisfamous for his starring role with Larry David In the HBO series Curb your enthusiasm And in the movie Robin Hood: Men in TightsHa deceased At the age of 76 years old. Thanks to his career that made him one of the biggest names in the world of comedy, the artist stood out for his talent and distinctive sense of humor.

According to his publicist Jeff Abraham, Lewis “He passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles.” Tuesday night “after suffering from A heart attack“.

In April last year, the comedian revealed that he was suffering from the disease Parkinson's DiseaseThis is the position that prompted him to announce his retirement from the stage. However, his passion for acting kept him active, and he participated in the twelfth season of the series Curb your enthusiasmwhich is currently broadcast on HBO.

He was ranked by Comedy Central as one of the 50 greatest comedians of all time, and his battle with Parkinson's disease marked the final years of his life. (Reuters/Phil McCarten)

his wife, Joyce LapinskiLewis' representative expressed his gratitude “to everyone for all the love, friendship and support Ask for privacy at this time“.

HBOThe comedian left a huge mark, and acknowledged his legacy through a statement. “Louis’s genius, intelligence, and comedic talent are incomparable,” the network said. It also offered its condolences to the comedian’s family, stressing that he will always remain a “vital member” within Lewis’ “families.” HBO And Curb your enthusiasm.

For this part, Larry DavidThe creator of the popular sitcom and Richard's close friend shared his pain over his passing through a statement. She said: “Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital, and he has been like a brother to me for most of my life.” “She had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest person. But today he made me cry and for that I will never forgive him.”

Jamie Lee Curtis, Lewis' romantic co-star in 'Anything But Love', said goodbye to the actor, revealing the 'amazing chemistry' they had (Instagram @jamieleecutis)

In a touching tribute on Instagram, Jamie Lee CurtisLewis' romantic co-star in the series ABC, Anything but love (1989)He said his final farewell to the actor. In addition to revealing “Great chemistry” She said Lewis “made her laugh, which is the one thing a strong, capable woman couldn't do for herself.”

“He's also the reason I'm sober. He helped me. I'll be forever grateful to him for this act of grace. He found love with Joyce, and that of course, along with his sobriety, is what matters most to him. I'm crying as I write this. A strange way to thank a nice man And funny. He wrote: “Laugh, Richard.”

Known for ComedianLewis' career was prolific and varied. For the first time in The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson In 1974 it became A nod to late night comedy. His unique style, which is characterized by his exploration Neurosis His energetic skits and distinctive black outfits cemented him as the “Prince of Pain” within the comedy circuit.

Richard Lewis at a charity event in Los Angeles (EFE/Adam Davis)



Lewis didn't just shine in stand up And television, but also in Cinema. He has appeared in roles ranging from Prince John to… Robin Hood: Men in Tights From Mel Brooks, to the suffering alcoholic on his journey to drama with film Drunks, demonstrating his versatility as a performer. Brooks called him, a testament to Lewis's exceptional talent “Franz Kafka Contemporary Comedy”Highlighting his unique ability to transform pain into art.

Recognized by Comedy Central Among the 50 best comedians of all time according to the magazine GQ As one of the “most influential comedians of the 20th century,” Richard Lewis has had an undisputed influence on comedy. Additionally, his dedication to charitable causes, through events such as “Comic Relief” and “Comedy Gives Back,” has demonstrated his commitment to making a difference through his comedy performances.

In 2014, the Los Angeles Times described his monologue as “a funny and often dark therapy session.” (Reuters/Kevork Djansizian)

In 2014, Los Angeles Times He described his monologues as a “funny and often dark therapy session”, instead City paper From Philadelphia, he was called “the Jimi Hendrix of stand-up comedians.”