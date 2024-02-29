The British Royal House's message regarding Kate Middleton's health after days of silence





More than a month has passed since Buckingham Palace announced that Kate Middleton had undergone abdominal surgery, without going into further details. The British Royal House explained that Prince William's wife was admitted to a UK hospital for two weeks and that she will remain on sick leave until after Easter in the hope of achieving a satisfactory recovery.

Eveling Diaz Soriano

The idea is that the Princess of Wales will return to her duties when she is well. However, the recent steps of the eldest son of Charles III and Diana, Queen of Wales, have put Kate Middleton in the spotlight once again.

Since Buckingham Palace announced that the Princess of Wales would recover after surgery, little has been known about her health. The reason behind the recent absence of Prince Harry's brother from the memorial mass in honor of Constantine, King of Greece, has raised all alarms about the Princess of Wales, for whom they are concerned. This situation prompted Kensington Palace to issue a statement revealing Kate's current condition in order to reassure residents.

A royal family spokesman confirmed to People magazine that Kate Middleton is “fine” and that her development is progressing as expected. With these statements, and without focusing too much on them, Buckingham Palace hinted that the decision taken by Prince William at the memorial mass in honor of his late godfather had nothing to do with his wife.

