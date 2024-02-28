February 29, 2024

This is the huge villa that Clarissa Molina just signed in the Dominican Republic!

Lane Skeldon February 28, 2024 2 min read

If there is something you love deeply Clarissa MolinaHis country is the Dominican Republic.

The driver always carries it as a flag wherever he goes. That's why, despite living in Miami for many years, one of his greatest dreams is to have a house on his own land.

A dream almost come true! He announced weeks ago the big step he was going to take, and now he's just told us what this special space he wants to enjoy with his family, his other great treasure, will be like.

“What better way to celebrate Dominican independence, because today my dream is starting to come true! I have just signed a contract for my new home on Paseo Isleño, an impressive project in Punta Cana,” said the winner as host of Premio Lo Nostro.

(Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)


What will this place look like that will give the broadcaster many happy moments?

During the signing with the architect Jermes Peña, and described the characteristics of this home, a beautiful home. “I'll sign, I'll get my first house!” Molina began to say with great joy. Of the three models available, he chose Villa Ikaria, the largest of them all.

This villa is the largest and has 4 bedrooms. “I need a lot of space, you know my family? There's a lot of family,” she said, happy to be able to enjoy this very personal project with her family.

He emphasizes that this space will also serve for inspiration, beyond comfort and pleasure. “It will also be one of my favorite places to be creative,” he concluded with a big smile, the place where dreams come true.

