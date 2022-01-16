Kanye West managed to be on his daughter’s birthday despite many setbacks

Controversy between singer and producer Kanye West with his still wife Kim kardashian Keep giving what we’re talking about.

The last chapter was written yesterday, Saturday, January 15, when the artist himself is now known as YesOn social networks, she denounced that Kim and her surroundings were trying to prevent her from attending her daughter’s birthday party Chicago, who celebrated his four years with Stormy Websterdaughter Kylie Jenner and the singer Travis ScottR.

“Good, I just wish my daughter a happy birthday. He wouldn’t let me know where his party is.”Celebrity confirmed. “I’m putting this online because I need your support. I called Kim, I texted the babysitters, I was on the phone with Tristan, he said he’d ask Chloe, but no one gave me the address of my daughter’s birthday party. I know he’s staying at Her mind was that I wasn’t there for her.”

Party with Barbie and LOL! It happened at Scott’s Los Angeles residence, so later in the day the singer himself sent the address to West so he could be in the action. West later admitted in another video that Kylie herself gave him access to the residence, after the home’s security staff initially wouldn’t let him in.

During the day, Alina de la Hoyaboxer’s daughter Oscar de la Hoya, who was invited to Christmas, posted several videos of the event in her “Stories” on Instagram. In one of them, the West can be seen talking softly with Kris JennerKim Kardashian’s mother and grandmother are from Chicago.

“I am very happy now. I just got out of Che’s birthday. I have to thank Travis Scott for sending me the address and time, and for making sure I can share and experience Christmas with my daughter and be there with the rest of the family,” West explained in a video recorded in his car after leaving the party.” I saw everyone, Chris, Corey, Kylie, who let me in when I got there, because security stopped me when I got to the place. But it’s just about having a conversation and an open dialogue. Everyone had a great time and I am so glad I got this for my kids. I would like to thank everyone for their support and in this case to be able to legally control my narrative. I know there are a lot of people who disagree with me and have different opinions about the things I do, but that’s different, because that’s my main focus. My life revolves around my children and today I had a wonderful moment. Thank you all for your support “.

Later, he also learned that West and Kardashian, several weeks ago, had agreed to celebrate Chicago’s birthday again once the party was over.

new track

A day earlier, West also expressed his frustration with Kim and her family in the new song. “My life has never been easy”, in collaboration with The Game, where he threatens to “hit the butt Pete Davidson‘,” referring to the comedian who is currently in a relationship with Kim Kardashian.

Neither the reality star, who filed for divorce from Ye last February, nor the comedian has commented on the song, which also contains a line about Ye’s “new bitch.” The rap artist recently started dating the actress. Julia Fox.

Yesterday afternoon, it was also learned that the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating an assault report filed against West. According to the news, the incident that led to the complaint occurred in downtown Los Angeles around 3:00 a.m. Thursday. So far, no arrests have been made.