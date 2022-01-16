Christian de la Fuente has started recording a new movie in the United States

the actor Christian de la Fuente He confirmed on social media that he left with the recordings of the movie Fill In the United States, a film in which he shares space with a prominent Colombian actress Julith Restrepo.

As the TV presenter shared on his Instagram account, filming began this week in Brownsville, a city in Texas. In addition, he appeared in the photo with the American Jeff Fahey who was part of the classic films Silverado (1985) and Psycho III (1986).

“The first day of filming on the Switch Up and I had the honor and pleasure to work with Jeff Fahey. great actor“, wrote De la Fuente in his content on the social network. “Thank you for the wonderful first scene together. Let’s go for more.”

The second day in the group. The ability to tell stories and bring characters to life is invaluable. Some say that Disneyland is “the happiest place on earth” … but for me it is photography,” he posted in other content on his social network.

About the movie Switch Up, it is a romantic comedy written by Pamela Beach s Phyllis Heather MonteithIt tells the story of the famous TV presenter Ricardo de la Cruz, the character to be played by the Chilean actor. However, this hero will be in trouble after one of the competitors plays a trick on him.

Let’s remember that the last movie in which Christian de la Fuente took part was in “you were my homeNot only did he have the role of Carlos in the movie, but he was also a co-producer of the movie in which he was involved. Angel Parker and Alyssa Milano.

