Jonathan Rogier has been called up to the Honduras national junior cycling team ahead of the play-off match against Costa Rica

02-09-2024
coach the National selection to Honduras, Reynaldo RuedaOn Friday, it confirmed the list of invitees to the minor tournament on February 11 and 14, which will serve as preparation for the playoff match against Costa Rica.
The biggest surprise on the list is the call-up of Argentine-Honduras goalkeeper, Jonathan Rogier, who received his first call-up to the letter “H”.
A goal keeper Motagua He has been fighting for a place in the Bicolor, and even in previous calls the Argentine was keen to wear Honduras colours.
It should be noted that Edric Menjivar, Olimpia goalkeeper and Honduras national team player, will not be able to be present in the match against Costa Rica due to the accumulation of yellow cards. For this reason, Rueda gave Roger the opportunity to be in the first small cycle of “H”.
Named
Reynaldo Rueda He called up 24 players for this small tournament with Motagua and Olimpia having the most influence on the players.
There are eight players from Motagua, six from Olimpia, four from Real España, two from Marathon, two from Olancho and one from UPNFM.
Call to Honduras
Goalkeepers
Luis Lopez | The real Spain
Harold Fonseca | Olancho
Jonathan Rogier | Motagua
Defenses
Kevin Alvarez | Motagua
Wesley Dekas | Motagua
Carlos Melendez | Motagua
Marcelo Santos | Motagua
Luis Vega | Motagua
Devron Garcia | The real Spain
Julian Martinez | Olympia
Javier Arriaga | Marathon
Andy Najjar | Olympia
Midfielders
Jorge Alvarez | Olympia
Carlos Pineda | Olympia
Edwin Rodriguez | Olympia
Michael Chirinos | Olympia
Edwin Solano | Olympia
Alexander Lopez | Olancho FC
Edwin Maldonado | Motagua
Attackers
Daniel Carter | The real Spain
Yesun Mejia | Motagua
Cesar Guillen | UPNFM
Alexei Vega | Marathon
Darrickson is back The real Spain
