February 10, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Jonathan Rogier has been called up to the Honduras national junior cycling team ahead of the play-off match against Costa Rica

Jonathan Rogier has been called up to the Honduras national junior cycling team ahead of the play-off match against Costa Rica

Cassandra Curtis February 10, 2024 2 min read

02-09-2024

coach the National selection to Honduras, Reynaldo RuedaOn Friday, it confirmed the list of invitees to the minor tournament on February 11 and 14, which will serve as preparation for the playoff match against Costa Rica.

Fnavoth Talent Development Program Championship will start on Sunday, what are the venues?

The biggest surprise on the list is the call-up of Argentine-Honduras goalkeeper, Jonathan Rogier, who received his first call-up to the letter “H”.

A goal keeper Motagua He has been fighting for a place in the Bicolor, and even in previous calls the Argentine was keen to wear Honduras colours.

It should be noted that Edric Menjivar, Olimpia goalkeeper and Honduras national team player, will not be able to be present in the match against Costa Rica due to the accumulation of yellow cards. For this reason, Rueda gave Roger the opportunity to be in the first small cycle of “H”.

Read: Reynaldo Rueda reveals the Honduras goalkeeper who will play against Costa Rica: Will he call up Roger, Kyoto and Alexei Vega?

Named

Reynaldo Rueda He called up 24 players for this small tournament with Motagua and Olimpia having the most influence on the players.

There are eight players from Motagua, six from Olimpia, four from Real España, two from Marathon, two from Olancho and one from UPNFM.

Vinavuth's secretary reveals it: Honduras investment against Costa Rica and logistics: “The goal is Copa America”

Call to Honduras

Goalkeepers

Luis Lopez | The real Spain
Harold Fonseca | Olancho
Jonathan Rogier | Motagua

See also  Summary of the match Rayados vs Lyon (0-1). Opening 2021

Defenses

Kevin Alvarez | Motagua
Wesley Dekas | Motagua
Carlos Melendez | Motagua
Marcelo Santos | Motagua
Luis Vega | Motagua
Devron Garcia | The real Spain
Julian Martinez | Olympia
Javier Arriaga | Marathon
Andy Najjar | Olympia

Midfielders

Jorge Alvarez | Olympia
Carlos Pineda | Olympia
Edwin Rodriguez | Olympia
Michael Chirinos | Olympia
Edwin Solano | Olympia
Alexander Lopez | Olancho FC
Edwin Maldonado | Motagua

Attackers

Daniel Carter | The real Spain
Yesun Mejia | Motagua
Cesar Guillen | UPNFM
Alexei Vega | Marathon
Darrickson is back The real Spain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Super Bowl 2024, Chiefs – 49ers LIVE TODAY: Super Bowl LVIII is now inside Alleguant Stadium

February 9, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

Round-by-round analysis: Teofimo Lopez does not shine in victory over Jamin Ortiz

February 9, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
4 min read

▷ Watch HD Venezuela vs Brazil U23 live broadcast today | What time do they play and what channel broadcasts the final home round of the 2024 Olympic Qualifiers | DTV Sports and Televen Live | Today's matches | Sports

February 9, 2024 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Jonathan Rogier has been called up to the Honduras national junior cycling team ahead of the play-off match against Costa Rica

February 10, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Best gifts for geeks on February 14th

February 10, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

More than 20,000 Cubans have already become Spanish citizens thanks to the Netos Law

February 10, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Venezuela is massing troops near its border with Guyana, despite an agreement to avoid escalation

February 10, 2024 Winston Hale