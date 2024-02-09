Super Bowl 2024, Chiefs – 49ers LIVE TODAY: Super Bowl LVIII is now inside Alleguant Stadium

Welcome to the preview heading into Super Bowl LVIII, which takes place next Sunday, February 11 at Allegiant Stadium. Where the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will face each other.

It will be this For the first time in history that the largest American football event will be held in Sin City, And the Home of the Las Vegas Raiders You will become the center of action.

The Kansas City Chiefs will be looking to win back-to-back championships and add a fourth Super Bowl title Historically, after achieving it in 1969, 2020 and 2023.

while The 49ers are seeking their sixth title. Well, they previously won the Super Bowl in 1982, 1985, 1989, 1990 and 1995.

Super Bowl 2024 LIVE: Predictions, date, time, halftime show, tickets and more

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs Next Sunday they will be in Las Vegas with a chance to repeat something extraordinary He faced the San Francisco 49ers in a Super Bowl rematch Four years ago.

The Associated Press reports that The Chiefs defeated Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravensthe top seed, 17-10 in the AFC Championship game on January 28 He advanced to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years.

After a few hours, Brock Purdy led the 49ers, Seed number one to one 34-31 win over Detroit Lions In the NFC title game.

the Heads (14-6) He aspires to it Becomes the first consecutive champion since Tom Brady and the New England PatriotsOr it was achieved after the 2003-2004 seasons.

Purdy, who was still two years away from being the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft the last time the teams played in the Super Bowl, will try. He led the 49ers (14-5) to a record sixth title in his eighth appearance.

The two teams will meet at Allegiant Stadium on February 11. The 49ers opened as 2 1/2-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.