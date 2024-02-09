Round-by-round analysis: Teofimo Lopez does not shine in victory over Jamin Ortiz

Teofimo Lopez successfully defended his WBO super lightweight title against Jamaine Ortiz.

LAS VEGAS – Teofimo Lopez took to the ring with a sword eater and other circus acts while channeling Hugh Jackman's “The Greatest Showman” with a top hat and ringmaster's cape.

He did almost nothing in an uneventful super lightweight title defense against Jamaine Ortiz, a unanimous decision win for Lopez that drew sustained boos from the Mandalay Bay crowd.

Lopez (20-1, 13 KO) was victorious by scores of 117-111, 115-113, 115-113. Despite retaining his WBO 140-pound title, he failed to put on a show and was once again frustrated by the skilled boxer.

“I think I won the fight,” said Lopez, ESPN's top-ranked welterweight. “What can I say? Once again I came out with the short end of the stick… He couldn't hit me… And he wouldn't shoot me.”



