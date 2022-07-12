July 12, 2022

Joe Biden presents the first image of the deepest part of the universe captured by the James Webb Telescope | Univision Scientific News

President Joe Biden unveiled it on Monday The first picture From James Web Space Telescope NASA looked into the deepest view of the universe ever captured.

The first image was taken from the Great Webb Space Telescope At a cost of 10 billion dollars It shows a view beyond what humanity has observed in time and distance, closer to the dawn of the universe and what is known as the edge of the universe.

This image will follow four more footage that NASA will release on Tuesday.

The photo shown by Biden shows a “deep field”. The shot is star-filled, with huge galaxies in the foreground distorting the light coming from the objects in the background.

waiting for pictures

Photos released on Tuesday include a point of view gas giant planet Outside our solar system, two images of a nebula where stars are born and die in stunning beauty update a classic image of five tightly packed galaxies dancing around each other.

The space telescope was launched last December from French Guiana in South America. He got to his point million miles (1.6 million km) from Earth in January.

Then began the long process of aligning the mirrors, cooling the infrared detectors enough to work, and calibrating the scientific instruments, all protected by a tennis court-sized canopy that kept the telescope cool.

The plan is to use the telescope to look back so far that scientists can get a glimpse of the dawn of the universe a few years ago. 13.7 billion years And zoom in on the nearest cosmic bodies, even our own solar system, in sharper focus.

Webb is considered the successor to the highly successful but aging Hubble Space Telescope. Hubble has looked at 13.4 billion years agowhich found the light-wave signature of an extremely bright galaxy in 2016.

With the new telescope, the universe is “giving up secrets that have been around for many decades, centuries, and millennia,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, chief of NASA’s science mission.

