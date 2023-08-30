Apple is expected to introduce the new iPhone at the “Wonderlust” event.

(CNN) — The presentation of the new iPhone may only be a few weeks away.

Apple announced its fall event on Tuesday and sent out press invites for September 12th. Guests will be able to attend in person at the Steve Jobs Theater inside Apple Park, the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, while the general public will be able to watch online at 10 a.m. local time (1 p.m. Miami time).

Apple invitations to events are always scrutinized for some hidden meaning. This year’s edition features the company’s disintegrating, multicolored logo and the word: “Wonderlust.”

Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, with rumors that the next generation of the phone will bring major improvements including new colors, better battery performance, a switch from Apple’s Lightning connector to USB-C, faster charging, and improved battery life. Battery performance significantly. Improved camera capabilities, according to 9to5Maca tech blog that closely follows rumors surrounding Apple news.

New versions of the Apple Watch and Apple Watch Ultra are also expected.

The “Wonderlust” event comes about three months after Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference revealed updates to several hardware and software products, as well as its highly ambitious mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro.

CNN’s Katherine Thorbecke contributed to this report.