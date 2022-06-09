JetBlue is promoting $54 flight deals through August, but for Georgia

JetBlue is once again promoting offers Cheap flights starting at $54but this is limited to Flights from New York to Savannah, Georgia.

In an email notification, the company announced that those interested can book from Thursday to Flights from July 5 to August 31. Offer valid on Tuesday and Wednesday flights only.

The airline also offers a package of A trip plus 2 nights of accommodation in that city for $416.

The JetBlue flights to Savannah depart from LaGuardia To Hilton Head International Airport.

Depending on the season, JetBlue updates its offering.

A month ago, the airline jumped ahead of the summer with flights starting at $89. Whether in US cities or abroad.

Airline adjustments happen despite staff shortages to operate flights and delays, a problem other airlines in the United States face due to increased demand.

Meanwhile, JetBlue is in talks with Spirit Airlines to buy it.

JetBlue said Monday that it will introduce 350 Million Dollars Reverse Soul Hack If there is no agreement between the two for antitrust reasons. That’s $150 million more than JetBlue had previously offered to pay.

It may interest you:

JetBlue continues cancellations: They report 20 additional routes are being suspended this summer