June 9, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

JetBlue is promoting $54 flight deals through August, but for Georgia

Zera Pearson June 9, 2022 1 min read

A JetBlue plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida.

Photo: Joe Riddell/Getty Images

JetBlue is once again promoting offers Cheap flights starting at $54but this is limited to Flights from New York to Savannah, Georgia.

In an email notification, the company announced that those interested can book from Thursday to Flights from July 5 to August 31. Offer valid on Tuesday and Wednesday flights only.

The airline also offers a package of A trip plus 2 nights of accommodation in that city for $416.

The JetBlue flights to Savannah depart from LaGuardia To Hilton Head International Airport.

Depending on the season, JetBlue updates its offering.

A month ago, the airline jumped ahead of the summer with flights starting at $89. Whether in US cities or abroad.

Airline adjustments happen despite staff shortages to operate flights and delays, a problem other airlines in the United States face due to increased demand.

Meanwhile, JetBlue is in talks with Spirit Airlines to buy it.

JetBlue said Monday that it will introduce 350 Million Dollars Reverse Soul Hack If there is no agreement between the two for antitrust reasons. That’s $150 million more than JetBlue had previously offered to pay.

It may interest you:

JetBlue continues cancellations: They report 20 additional routes are being suspended this summer

See also  Japanese court sentences two Americans who helped escape Carlos Ghosn's cinematic escape

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

“While Elon speaks poorly of the economy, investment increases” – El Financiero

June 6, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Stay under the stars in Vieques

June 5, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

The oil light on the dashboard lights up: the five things you should check

June 4, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

1 min read

JetBlue is promoting $54 flight deals through August, but for Georgia

June 9, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Shakira is really smiling, from ear to ear: the Colombian forgets her pain to take care of her father, Don William Mubarak

June 9, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

The EU sets a start date for a universal cell phone charger (and why Apple opposes it)

June 9, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

UdeC science kits will remain on public display until Sunday

June 9, 2022 Zera Pearson