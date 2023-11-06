“Jeremy Allen White, Rosalia’s new love?” Daily menu

Jeremy Allen White He has a lot of reasons to talk about as an actor: his role in “The bear“He received a Golden Globe and Emmy nomination, and two of his films are awaiting release, ‘Fingernails’ and ‘The Ironclaw.’

But these are not the reasons behind talking about it. But because it seems that he has found love again in the arms of the Spanish singer Rosalia: The “couple” were seen walking together… and they blew up the internet.

Jeremy Allen White won for his role in the series “The Bear,” which earned him a Golden Globe Award and an Emmy nomination. EFE/EPA/Caroline BrehmanEvie

Born to work

In a lineage of artists, Jeremy Allen White He was born on February 17, 1991 in Brooklyn, New York (United States). His parents, Eloise Ziegler and Richard White, had moved alone to the city of skyscrapers to fulfill their dream of devoting themselves to acting, and there they met.

“I always knew acting was something they were always passionate about,” Jeremy said of his parents’ passion in statements published by Coolidge Magazine. Like his parents, his passion for the performing arts was awakened early.

Although initially he did it in the form of dance: he practiced jazz, tap and tap dancing. That changed at age 11, when he realized that his high school dance program didn’t have the rigor he was looking for.

“I didn’t think it was serious enough for me,” he said in an interview with GQ magazine. That’s why the white color changed to dancing stage. In fact, he studied at the Vocational School of Performing Arts in the neighborhood. Hell’s Kitchenin Manhattan.

There he met his first wife, an actress Addison TimlinWhen they were 14 years old: “I loved her very much from the first moment and I think I loved her too, but she had a boyfriend, I was very clumsy in those subjects and finally I went to the last subject at school.”

2022 file photo of Jeremy Allen White and his wife, Addison Timlin. The couple separated in 2023. EFE/EPA/Caroline BrehmanEvie

Things were different when it came to his career: “I was very lucky,” he said. College magazine About this stage, he explained that “he had a wonderful acting teacher who would send enthusiastic children to him to audition for films, theater and commercials.”

Free from shame

So he started taking his first tests until he found an agent. His first appearance was in the movie “Beautiful Ohio“And the series”Belief“, both in 2006.

His other roles at this stage were in the films “The Speed ​​of Life” (2007) and “Twelve” (2008). He also worked on two individual episodes of “Law & Order” (2007-2008) and one episode of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (2010).

Jeremy Allen White at the most recent Golden Globe Awards last January. EFE/EPA/Caroline BrehmanEvie

It was in 2011 when he finally got his first important role, in the series “shameless,” giving life to Philip “Lip” Gallagher. He spent a decade working on the character himself, until the final season in 2021, and although “it was an amazing experience,” he told GQ, he also had his doubts. “Whether the series should have continued this long.”

“I began to doubt whether he was an actor or just an actor I was there to do this series“It was a disturbing state of mind,” he admitted. But yes, Libra remembers that time affectionately: “I love him so much.”shameless“And to all those who were part of it.”

During and after “Shameless”, Jeremy Allen White worked in several other films: “The Timebeing” (2012), “Movie 43” (2012), “Bad Turn Worse” (2013), “Rob the Mob” (2014). “You Can’t Win” (2015), “After All” (2018), “Vienna and the Phantom” (2018), and “Birthday Cake” (2021). He appeared on television in the series “Homecoming” in 2018.

Meanwhile, regarding his personal life, he reunited with Addisonwhom he started dating in 2013. They married in 2019 They have two children together, but separated in 2023: “They had trust issues,” a source told Page Six.

Performance cooking.

Jeremy, who according to People magazine I had problems with him Alcohol It could have been the reason for her divorce, and she would have to take a breathalyzer test and go to therapy in order to maintain joint custody of her children.

A year before their split, Jeremy debuted his next major role since Shameless, in 2022 with the series “The bear“, from Hulu, where he plays the protagonist, Chef Carmi. A character he instantly connected with.

“He knows he’s very talented at this, but he may also feel painfully insecure about his ability…” he told GQ magazine. Chef is a sensation of his profession and White is experienced in acting having been a librarian for 10 years.

Now, this is the possible relationship with Rosalia Which put the actor in the spotlight. Just a few months after the artist”Motomami“, the album that established her internationally, she broke up with singer Rao Alejandro, and she and Jeremy Allen White were seen walking together in Los Angeles, in a very affectionate situation.

After only a few hours, the photo spread like wildfire across all social networks and media outlets, until the man himself appeared Rao Alejandro He uploaded a tik tok with the song “shooting“, specifically these verses:”He filled me with promises he never kept. “You told me you were leaving, that you were looking for something more.” For many, a hint towards Rosalia.

Now, paparazzi have captured Allen White walking the streets holding a letter with the words “For Jeremyyy” written on it, and netizens immediately claimed it was the singer’s handwriting. Will this be the beginning of a new love story for both of them? We’ll know for sure soon.