From 6 to 12 November 2023

in it Piscesin the week of November 6 to 12, Venus It will expand your social life and give you the opportunity to celebrate everything that life has given you. On the other side, Mercury It will give you more mental clarity.

Money and work

During your first days of work, you will analyze how you can apply everything you have learned and experiences gained in other companies to your current job. After Thursday, Mercury’s signs will change and with this movement in your sign, you will gain mental clarity and it will be easy for you to apply your knowledge.

Additionally, by making important decisions in which your reputation is exposed, you will be able to focus your attention on more meaningful and important things. This way, you will focus on more meaningful professional meetings and meetings.

Love, emotional and social life

Starting Wednesday, the signs of Venus will change and with this movement you will be on your way to enjoyment and happiness in everything you do. You will also feel that you have been working hard lately and that it is time to enjoy a more social life and celebrate everything that life has given you.

On the other hand, you will feel more free to express yourself, show what you are and what you have to offer, and you will see that in a short time your relationships will be stimulated, because the energy will be of harmony and happiness with the moments. For pleasure, and even more so if you prepare this special bath to attract happiness with natural ingredients.

Health and wellness

This is a good week thanks to good walks and money that fill you with energy and humor. If you have to undergo any type of medical test or treatment, do so on these days to get good results.

Advice to improve your vibration

To improve your vibration over the next few days, I recommend following a detox diet in order to improve your body and your mood as well. When preparing these foods, give them intention.

This may be because it only leaves your body with the vitamins it needs or it heals a specific part of your body. Additionally, when you eat something sweet, you can schedule it before eating with the intention that it will give you peace of mind and relieve your anxiety.

best day

The best day of the week for you is Friday, thanks to the fact that many planets conspire to give you excellent business opportunities, thanks to the fact that your mind will actually be more flexible in contacting customers and convincing them of the excellence of your products. .

the key

The key this week according to your zodiac sign is that from time to time you look around to appreciate and be grateful for everything you have. This will make you calm down and be proud of yourself.

