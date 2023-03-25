March 25, 2023

Ana de Armas speeds up the heartbeat with a sensual dance

Lane Skeldon March 25, 2023 2 min read

Ana de Armas She is one of the most prominent women in recent times. Having completed a career in Spain, which promoted her and helped her get to the United States; The interpreter was placed among the most sought-after actresses by the directors and was part of the projects that became really big hits.

But in addition to dazzling everyone with her great talent and innate charisma, the star also steals hearts with her natural beauty. Through his Instagram account, he decided to share behind the scenes of the awards The Oscars 2023. And during the preparations for the fabulous evening, the artist performed a sensual dance that raised the temperature on social media.

