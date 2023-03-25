Ana de Armas speeds up the heartbeat with a sensual dance

Ana de Armas She is one of the most prominent women in recent times. Having completed a career in Spain, which promoted her and helped her get to the United States; The interpreter was placed among the most sought-after actresses by the directors and was part of the projects that became really big hits.

But in addition to dazzling everyone with her great talent and innate charisma, the star also steals hearts with her natural beauty. Through his Instagram account, he decided to share behind the scenes of the awards The Oscars 2023. And during the preparations for the fabulous evening, the artist performed a sensual dance that raised the temperature on social media.

For the Cuban star, the 95th edition of the Academy was very special. After a lot of effort and dedication in her acting career, she was finally able to run for the first time. In this way, at the 2023 Academy Awards, she competed in the Best Actress category for her flawless performance in Blonde.

Putting himself in Marilyn Monroe’s shoes was a before and after mark in his career. Although the movie received a lot of praise but also strong criticism, everyone agreed that the most relevant part of the movie was Ana de Armas. Therefore, the Academy was able to also take notice and nominate it in one of its most important categories.

Although she lost out to favorite Michelle Yeoh of the night, the Spanish-raised star had an incomparably magical moment. On his official Instagram account, he decided to share with his followers a little behind the scenes of these important film awards. In this way we saw all the previous preparations.

“To Team Unicorn who helped me dance my way to my first Oscar carpet. Thank you!” says the description of one of his latest posts. in said circular, Ana de Armas She shared photos with the people who helped her boost her beauty and become a very stylish actress on the golden carpet.

Ana de Armas never ceases to charm her natural beauty.

In this way, we saw her while she was doing her makeup and hair, and they were also wearing the expensive and luxurious dress she wore at the ceremony. Finally, we got to appreciate her sensual dance in the limousine that took her to the 2023 Academy Awards. Of course, this pictorial stole all the sighs and over 560,000 likes.

“Echaaaaa?????? mammy dance??????????? La guarapachanga! “,” I love you “, were some of the comments that the star received. Of course, in addition to the endless emojis in the shape of a heart. Without a doubt, his dance affected all users in the best way.