BTS’s K-POP Jimin presents his first solo album “Face” and breaks records South Korea Music Like Crazy Set me free part 2 | Chica

members bts They continue to work and perform their music individually after in June 2022 they will announce a musical hiatus until 2025 to complete their personal projects and mandatory military service in South Korea.

“The Face” is the name of the artist’s debut album park jimin 27 years It became the first in the history of Hanteo, one of the most popular music album purchase verification system, to exceed 1 million physical copies sold on the first day of sales.

‘like mad’, is the official single from “Face”, which was released at the time of the album’s entire release.

The song conveys feelings of escapism to avoid pain, in the video clip Jimin is shown struggling and looking for someone or running away from him. Jimin said that the inspiration is exactly the 2011 movie of the same name starring Felicity Jones and Anton Yelchin.

The first single for the album was called: “Set Me Free Pt. 2”,It is a hip-hop-influenced tune, which the lyrics of the song speak about “launch” And ‘silence your critics’The video, which has now exceeded 40 million views on YouTube, contains a series of messages in both choreography and circular location.

The album contains 6 songs: counter, separator: drive; like a madman alone; Free me part 2 and letter, which can only be heard on the physical copy of the album. In this latest song, Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, is composing the choruses, which has fans very excited, as well as knowing that RM, the leader of BTS, is the co-author of three songs on ‘Face. “.

Jimin said he was nervous about his solo debut and said, “I don’t want to be an embarrassment to my teammates. I want to be a proud member of the club bts“. Jimin is going to have a very busy few days due to album promotion. Prior to the official release due to the time difference, he was in a recorded interview with Jimmy Fallon where he thanked the fans’ continued support and said the album is a way to express what he felt during the coronavirus pandemic.

