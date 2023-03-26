Chappelo slapped Cantinflas and almost cut short his run

Xavier Lopez “Chapelo” He had a great career, becoming an icon on Mexican television, but his career was in jeopardy when he was just starting out as an actor, due to the attack Mario Moreno “Cantinflas” It hardly cost him his future.

And that is that Chabelo shared the scene with Cantinflas The Extra movie And when Mario Moreno got dressed, Xavier Lopez did the same, slapping him first and giving him back the baby.

It was a 1962 comedy, in a scene where Kantinflas defends two kids who are afraid of another (Chapelo), because he wanted to hit them for breaking his bike.

Chapilo was wearing shorts and socks and talking like a giant baby, and in the scene he bursts into tears, as Cantinflas beats him up and tells him to behave.

in reaction, Shabello slapped him He assures him that it was a “little man”, a completely improvised performance, as neither what Mario did nor what Xavier did was in the script.

What happened after the wound?

Seeing the scene and making the cut, the staff told Shabello not to dare touch Cantinflas, a disrespect that could cost him dearly.

In view of this, Mario Moreno came to Chapelo’s defensebecause he said he could touch her whenever he wanted while filming.

“No, no, no! Let him touch me,” Cantinflas said, an anecdote Xavier Lopez has never forgotten.

