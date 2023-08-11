Jeff Bezos ‘Indulges’ in Buying $68 Million Home on Exclusive Indian Creek Island in Florida – El Financiero

Jeff Bezos adds a castle beachfront Florida to his rapidly expanding real estate empire.

Amazon founder, W The third richest person in the worldagreed to pay $68 million for a property on Indian Creek, a man-made barrier island in the greater Miami area, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The three-bedroom, 2.8-acre (1.1 ha) property, built in 1965, It was previously owned MTM Star International, a company associated with Panama. Public records show that the sale took place in June, but the identity of the final buyer has not been revealed. Before that, the last recorded sale was in 1982 for $1.4 million.

A representative for Bezos did not respond to requests for comment.

The person, who asked not to be named, said Bezos, 59, was also looking at other purchases in the area. Unique Indian creek is known as “Billionaire Bunker” and It has been home to the likes of Carl Icahn, Tom Brady, Jared Kushner, and Ivanka Trump.

Bezos piled up several homes in recent years, Including in Washington, D.C., a nine-acre mansion in Beverly Hills that he bought for $165 million in 2020 and a property in Maui. He owns real estate in Manhattan and Seattle, as well as a 300,000-acre ranch in Texas, home to Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket launch site.

Your spending on expensive items accelerates Since stepping down as CEO of Amazon in 2021 and beyond He separated from his wife Mackenzie Scott. Kuro owns one of the most expensive superyachts in the world, which was launched earlier this year and cost nearly $500 million to build.

His Indian Creek purchase covers approximately 9,300 square feet (864 square metres), according to property records, and includes a swimming pool.

With a fortune estimated at 163 billion dollars, According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, He will become Bezos instantly The richest inhabitants of Indian Creek. The island has about 40 lodges, a country club, and its own police department.

Real estate values ​​there, but also in the upscale Miami area have skyrocketed in recent years, as the area has attracted some of the wealthiest people in the world. Ken Griffin, Dan Loeb, and Josh Harris have also acquired lavish beachfront mansions in Miami Beach since the pandemic.

The purchase marks a return for Bezos, who graduated from high school in Miami after his Cuban-born stepfather got a job in Florida. His parents own properties in Coral Gables and Miami Beach.

He also spends some time in the area. Bezos attended the party Miami Grand Prix in May and this weekend he was seen with his now fiancee Lauren Sanchez.