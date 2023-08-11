August 13, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Cimex tells about discounts at dollar stores

Cimex tells about discounts at dollar stores

Zera Pearson August 11, 2023 2 min read

With the implementation of Operation Banking in Cuba, the Central Bank (BCC) assured that bonuses offered by banks and other types of trade will increase.

The goal, as they point out on their website, is to “encourage users to feel safe and comfortable” with this payment method, “but also that the transaction is more economically viable, more feasible, and more usable by the population”.

In this line, Cimex Corporation announced two types of discounts that are actually applied only in its dollar trading network.

From August 7th to 14th, you will get 2% discounts for purchases via QR code Transfermovil And 5% for purchases with MiTransfer bagin the commercial network in freely convertible Cimex currency that provides this service.

Both the e-commerce application and the mobile wallet are services provided by the only telecommunications company in Cuba, Etecsa.

In previous months, similar promotions have been held with a 5% discount for those who pay with MiTransfer bag. This is nothing more than a virtual account in CUP and USD tied to a mobile phone number, with which you can pay for services and goods.

Payment of deductions in dollars in Cuba

What do Cubans think of these electronic deductions and payments on the island? “You arrive at stores and boxes selling this option that are closed or have no dependents. Or there is no information you can pay for this format,” one user wrote.

“Everything in MLC.” They forgot CUP. Like if you are a micro or micro business owner or are billed in dollars. “You’re going through the same crisis,” said another person.

See also  Video: US "start-up" missile leaves the launch pad due to engine failure at takeoff

On many occasions, the discount figure has also been criticized.

Cimex states that “in the event of any complaint or claim” contacting them through their customer service means:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

So you can put your own cell phone number

August 12, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

I froze $1,000 in bitcoin

August 12, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

What is the Mega Millions jackpot in the US Lottery Friday 11th August | uses

August 12, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

“WhatsApp introduces the ability to use multiple accounts on the same Android device” | daily menu

August 12, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Mega Millions: Find Out Why $1,580 Million Winner Doesn’t Have To Pay State Taxes | Florida | composition

August 12, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

So you can put your own cell phone number

August 12, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Gisele Bundchen has revealed that she suffered panic attacks and suffered from anxiety during her divorce from Tom Brady

August 12, 2023 Lane Skeldon